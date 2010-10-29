Election 2010: Dugan's campaign money doubles that of opponents

State Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, has received more than twice the money for her campaign as her two opponents combined -- Green Party candidate George Ochsenfeld, of Monee, and Republican Nick Been, of Wilton Center.

As of Thursday, campaign disclosure records on file with the Illinois State Board of Elections showed Dugan with a total of $407,171.

Ochsenfeld, who limits contributions to no more than $1,000 and accepts contributions only from individuals, has raised a bit over $15,000 since October 2009 and spent just under $4,600. Most of his contributors were individuals from the Will County portion of the 79th House District, which includes eastern Will, Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Been has raised about $152,000 and spent about $57,000 as of Thursday. He received about $87,000 from the House Republican Organization and the state party.

Been received $30,000 from billionaire hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin and $25,000 from Anne Griffin, his wife. The Griffins have donated at least $26 million to charity in the last 12 months -- $10 million for an educational improvement project and $16 million to Children's Memorial Hospital.

Kenneth Griffin also has donated substantial amounts to candidates of both parties in the past decade, including $70,000 to former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2002-03 and $162,000 to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley's campaigns in 2002 and '06. This year, it was all Republicans -- $175,000 to gubernatorial candidate Bill Brady and $290,000 to House candidates, including $55,000 to House Minority Leader Tom Cross. Anne Griffin contributed $175,000 to Brady and $50,000 to House candidates.

Dugan started 2009 with $49,000 in her campaign fund after an unopposed re-election in 2008. She has since raised the total to $407,000. By Thursday, her total reported spending was just over $100,000. That included nearly $27,500 in donations to community organizations, festivals and charities and $2,400 for three months' rent of her district office, which the state failed to pay. She has received about $167,000 from the Democratic Party of Illinois and the Downstate Democratic Caucus.

She has received almost $31,000 from labor organizations, about $26,000 from business sources, about $12,000 from medical and health sources and $12,000 from individuals.