Sales tax to aid schools fails

Both ballot measures in Kankakee and Iroquois counties asking voters for a 1 cent-per-dollar sales tax increase for school construction and maintenance failed in Tuesday's election.

In many cases, the question on the ballot was the first time voters had heard of the measure as it drew little, if any, advocacy or opposition.

Kankakee resident Molly Clyden, 24, said she didn't vote on it because she knew nothing about it. "I didn't want to be an uninformed voter," said Clyden, an insurance claims processor.

In Kankakee County the tax failed with 67 percent of voters against it. In Iroquois County, 59 percent voted no.

The measure would have granted Kankakee County schools an estimated $28.6 million for construction and maintenance projects. Iroquois County schools would have received an estimated $2.5 million. The funding would have been shared among school districts on a per-student basis.

"I can see people's point. It's a bad time for a tax increase," said Mark Stauffenburg, president of the Manteno Community Unit School District 5 Board of Education. Manteno district officials were hoping to build a new primary school with some of the $3.2 million in annual proceeds.

Other school districts eyed similar projects, ranging from a possible construction of a regional high school in Iroquois County to a new transportation facility in Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

"No tax increases are going to pass for a long time, I don't think," said Ron Schroeder, chairman of the Iroquois County Board. "How are you going to get people to do that when you still have so many working for minimum wage or $9 or $10 an hour?"

<em>~ Robert Themer contributed to this report.</em>