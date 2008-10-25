One vote is a good idea

Thank God we only have one vote. Let me repeat that, one vote.

I haven't seen it yet, but there has to be a "Politics for Dummies" in print somewhere.

As the election finally approaches, it is getting harder and harder to deal with this new political passion that has swept the country. Where are the passion police when you need them? It's great that unprecedented numbers of new and younger voters are involved, but the involvement of some has taken on the same fervor as when a person discovers a new religion or their first two weeks of a New Year's Eve fitness resolution.

I can't stand it. There seems to be no such thing as a rational political conversation this year. I have even been threatened that I could be easily removed from the No. 1 perch on a MySpace.com friends list because I disagreed with her candidate's position.

You can't argue, even intelligently, with these people. You can't inject, "But your candidate also said this," into any conversation. They have found one or maybe two hardcore issues their candidate supports, and they run with that. It matters not if their candidate has some strong weaknesses on other issues not important to them. In other words, your issues are not important.

Heaven forbid should a negative ad about their candidate appear during the conversation. It becomes a stop the presses, we have to do something about this now moment. When reminded they have only one vote, the exact one vote allowed the other candidate's supporters, they become disheartened, with a look of how dare the founding fathers give everyone equal participation in choosing our representation.

There is no use in trying to establish preconditions to political conversation. It's impossible. Trying to explain that any change we need starts with individuals and not with a president falls on deaf ears. Suggesting that it's more likely to find real friends on the Internet than believing a candidate is your friend just because he calls you my friend, generates a pitiful look on their little faces that makes you want to feel sorry for them. But don't.

Should some quirk event cause a change in poll numbers in their favor, they are quick to point out, "See there. People are getting smart." Sorry, that is not a case of smarts. Political polls are like college football bowl games. There are so many of them you are bound to find one that will accept and promote even your sorry team.

Don't let a popular figure endorse their candidate. Case in point. When Colin Powell endorsed Barack Obama, I was informed of the glowing picture Powell painted of their candidate. I had read about it and saw video of the general's endorsement. I pointed out that I am more than a little suspect of Powell's photography and reminded them that Colin Powell also showed the world pictures of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq that didn't exist in Iraq. But, after I said Colin Powell couldn't influence my decision on what color to paint an outhouse, if looks could kill, I would be dead, twice.

Change we need, yes. It is exciting to see so many young people peacefully involved in national issues. Protesting via e-mail rather than in the nation's capital, burning midnight oil blogging rather than burning the American flag, registering to vote rather than moving to Canada, all are sure signs of hope for a better future.

A change we didn't need is increased stupidity in politics like those older voters who believe one candidate is the Messiah or Muslim, and those who think the other candidate is the only American to have fought and been a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

One vote. That was genius.

