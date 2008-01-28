Heenan says Peotone airport just won't fly

In a race that's drawn national interest, a hot-button local issue -- the proposed third airport at Peotone -- continues to be a rare source of friction among three pro-Bush GOP candidates in the 11th District Congressional race.

On Sunday at the Kankakee Area YMCA, during the final candidates' forum prior to the Feb. 5 primary, pilot Tim Heenan said Peotone just won't fly.

"The airlines don't want it; the people don't want it," Heenan, of New Lenox, said, reiterating a view that places him in agreement on the issue with only Green Party candidate Jason Wallace of Normal.

Also Joining Heenan and Wallace Sunday were the two other Republican hopefuls -- Tim Baldermann, the New Lenox mayor, former educator and suburban police chief; and Jimmy Lee, an Asian-American who previously served as executive director of a White House panel overseen by former top George W. Bush political aide Karl Rove.

Baldermann said that, while he supports the airport and the economic activity it could bring, "efforts need to be made to work with those homeowners affected," or negatively impacted by it.

Lee also supports a third airport -- with local control -- and again urged Gov. Rod Blagojevich to make a decision on an airport plan "immediately."

By delaying a decision on Peotone indefinitely, Heenan said, the governor has retained his political leverage -- but at the cost of everyone else in the region. "These people have been held hostage (by the governor) because it's a political football," he said.

The candidates also weighed in on economic policy, even as a bipartisan, $150 million economic stimulus bill heads to the U.S. Senate next week. The measure, in its current form, includes tax rebates for 117 million Americans and $50 billion in incentives for businesses to buy plants and equipment.

"We need these tax rebates," said Lee, adding that the impact of putting additional money in taxpayers' pockets would provide needed short-term "stimulus" for the economy. Baldermann said tax rebates are nothing new but the main focus of Washington decision-makers should be on policies offering long-term support to small businesses.

Heenan disagreed with the idea of government intervention in the economy generally, saying "markets fix themselves" and that the best thing government could do now is to further cut corporate taxes to spark additional job growth.

For his part, Wallace said people need help now, but the proposed stimulus package would only encourage more American consumerism -- the source, he contends, of many economic woes facing the nation.

"There's nothing worse than borrow-and-spend conservatives," he said.

The GOP primary winner will face Wallace and State Sen. Debbie Halvorson, D-Crete, who serves as majority leader in the Illinois Senate. Halvorson did not attend Sunday's forum.

The race has been called among the most competitive and closely watched in the nation.