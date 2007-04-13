SAMMONS POINT: Mayor points to successes

<em>Platform of rival not made clear</em>

<strong>sboehmer@daily-journal.com</strong>

815-937-3321

Mike Watson and Paul Becker are battling it out to become the first elected mayor of Sammons Point.

Incumbent Village President Watson was appointed to the role by court order in August 2006. That move was preceded by the creation of the village by voters in March of the same year.

Multiple messages left for Becker seeking comments for this story were not returned.

Votes must be cast by writing in the name of the preferred candidate.

"There's a lot of work and a lot of building that needs to be accomplished over the next several years," Watson said.

Watson's goals include completion of a planning and zoning ordinance as well as a comprehensive plan for the village. He also said some land parcels were not entirely brought into Sammons Point when it was created and some affected property owners have asked to be annexed.

A census of Sammons Point says the village has 301 residents. Watson said he wants the village to be a "high-quality" municipality where people want to build.

"We don't want explosive growth. We want quality growth," Watson said. "I think we can afford to be picky."

In addition to getting a population count, other accomplishments of Sammons Point officials include setting a budget and arranging to receive the share of state funds the village is eligible for, Watson said.

One thing Sammons Point continues to lack is any sort of village building. Currently village meetings are held in a garage of trustee Budd Meents.

Watson said the village's limited funds and high legal expenses probably make getting a building out of reach for now. Because of the expense of drafting ordinances and a challenge of Sammons Point by Waste Management, about $20,000 of the village's current $48,000 budget is reserved for legal expenses.

A fundraiser is being looked at to raise money, which could help with getting a village building, Watson said.