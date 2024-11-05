Bourbonnais FIre District referendum passes

BOURBONNAIS — It’s been a long six months for Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener and many others in the department.

So long that Keener wore out two pairs of shoes while campaigning for a tax referendum to help raise funds for staffing the 35-member department.

“That’s OK,” Keener said Tuesday night after the district’s sixth attempt at getting voters to approve a tax rate increase was successful.

Of the department’s 35 members, 12 are full-time, six work on contract and 17 are part-time. All full-time personnel are paramedics. One contract personnel is a paramedic and three part-time personnel are paramedics but work less than 24 hours a month, Keener said earlier this year.

Unofficial vote totals have the referendum — which had the district proposing a .21% tax rate increase — passing 5,541 “yes” votes out of the 10,353 (54%) cast.

Keener said earlier this year that the No. 1 priority with increased funding in the department is to get staffing levels up.

The district’s last successful tax referendum was in 1975. That referendum allowed the start of an ambulance service.

With the .21% tax increase, the owner of a $200,000 home will see their property taxes increase about $127 annually, according to district officials.

The owner of a $100,000 home will see their property taxes increase about $65 annually. The increase for the owner of a $500,000 house would be approximately $320.

The fire district is its own separate taxing body and is not connected with the village of Bourbonnais.

“I am still stunned,” Keener said. “I’m wondering if there is something that could come out of the woodwork to change this outcome. There is a lot of relief now. Now we can start the process to hire.”

The district covers 36 square miles and 36,000 residents.

“There are a lot of people who made this possible,” Keener said. “There was a lot of hard work and effort.”

In the five previous attempts, district voters defeated the referendum.

Call volume has averaged at 4,270 calls between 2019 and 2023.

According to statistics on the department’s website, it had 2,110 calls through the first six months of 2024.