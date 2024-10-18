Zinanni leads People's Choice slate set to run in Bourbonnais in 2025

BOURBONNAIS — There will be contested races for mayor, trustee and clerk in the village of Bourbonnais in the April 2025 municipal election.

Stating it is time for change in the village’s leadership, David Zinanni announced his candidacy to run for mayor.

Zinanni, a retired Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy where he worked from 1984-2014, is currently board president of the five-member Bourbonnais Township Park District. He’s been board president for three years.

“A culture of ineptitude and lethargy has escalated with the current mayor. Standing by the sidelines is no longer a viable option for me,” Zinanni said Tuesday during an event to announce the formation of the People’s Choice Party.

The village selling the wastewater system to Aqua Illinois in 2021 for $32.1 million as well as high water bills are two things Zinanni was against.

“I just think we need a change,” said Zinanni, a 1982 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School grad.

Mayor Paul Schore ran unopposed in the 2021 election. In the 2017 election, Schore defeated Jeff Keast, who is currently a village trustee.

Schore, who announced in late August he would seek his fifth mayoral term, had been a village trustee for 11 years prior to being elected mayor.

<strong>REST OF SLATE</strong>

People’s Choice Party candidates running for three trustee seats are Mark Steelman, Lindsey Patterson and Dondi Maricle. Maricle is the chairwoman for the Kankakee County Democrat Party.

Steelman is a property manager. Patterson is payroll/benefits coordinator for Bourbonnais Elementary School District. Maricle is a Realtor. She is currently running for Kankakee County Circuit Clerk against Republican incumbent Sandi Cianci.

They will face off against incumbents Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer and Angie Serafini.

Bradley Deputy Clerk Khamseo “Kym” Nelson is running for clerk against incumbent Brian Simeur, of the Bourbonnais Citizens Party.

<strong>‘NOT HAPPY’</strong>

Zinanni said he has been thinking about entering the race for some time.

“The thing that put me over the edge was the Gotion thing,” the 60-year-old Zinanni said. “People are not happy.”

There is a group of village residents angry with village officials for a developer’s plans for the former Cigna building located along North Convent Street.

They are concerned that the developer, Ahmed Zaheer, is turning the building into a dormitory for Chinese workers of Gotion, the EV battery plant opening in Manteno.

At a September board meeting, an overflow crowd attended with approximately a dozen commenting.

They claim it is a done deal that the village has approved a special use permit to rezone the building for mixed-use.

Schore and other village officials said nothing has been approved, and nothing has been submitted to the Bourbonnais Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Zaheer has talked to village officials but nothing else, village officials said.

He also showed them plans, but said nothing concrete had been decided.

That board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Center. The deadline for applying to present before the commission was Oct. 3, Assistant Village Administrator Laurie Cyr said.

The only item on the agenda is for a special use permit for a used car dealership, Cyr said.

Even before the commission decides whether or not to recommend a project, a public hearing must be held, village officials have explained to those concerned.

Zinanni has been a member of the BTPD board since 2021. His current term expires in 2027.

Zinanni and the BTPD board had sought annexation into either Bradley or Bourbonnais in the summer 2023. The district sought financial assistance in dealing with upgrades for the Perry Farm park complex, the district’s 160-acre flagship park.

In September 2023, the park board, which had previously voted to seek annexation of Perry Farm into Bradley, was officially annexed into the village.