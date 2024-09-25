Early voting stars Thursday for General Election

In-person early voting kicks off Thursday ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Any qualified voter may vote by mail. Applications for vote by mail ballots may be obtained from the County Clerk not more than 90 nor less than five days prior to said Election Day if made by mail, and not less than one day if made by personal application.

Early voting will be conducted at the office of the County Clerk at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

<strong>Early voting office dates and hours are:</strong>

• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 through Nov. 4 (Monday through Friday).

<strong>Additional early voting hours at this location:</strong>

• 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26.

• 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Nov. 1.

• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

• 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

<strong>Early voting will also be available at the Leo Hassett Community Building, 211 N. Main St., Manteno.</strong>

• Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, to Friday, Oct. 25.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

<strong>Early voting will also be available at the Bourbonnais Municipal Community Building, 700 Main St. NW., Bourbonnais.</strong>

• Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Nov. 1.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Any qualified voter may vote early. The law prohibits a person who voted during the early voting period from voting at the polls on Election Day. The votes cast during the early voting time period will not be counted until after the polls close on Election Day.

For more information about early voting contact the County Clerk’s office at 815-937-2990.

For more information on voting and for military/overseas absentees, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.gov" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.gov</a>.