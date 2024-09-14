Staffing issues lead Bourbonnais Fire Protection District to seek tax referendum

BOURBONNAIS — It’s a numbers game these days for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.

The district covers 36 square miles and 36,000 residents. And it has been for a while when it comes to adjusting the number of firefighter/paramedics on staff.

Currently there are 35 members, Fire Chief Jim Keener said, adding the No. 1 priority is to get staffing levels up.

The Bourbonnais Fire Protection District is proposing a .21% tax rate increase on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

This latest referendum will mark the sixth time the district attempts to pass a tax hike. The previous five efforts have been met with defeat.

The district’s last successful tax referendum was in 1975. That referendum allowed the start of an ambulance service.

“This referendum would allow the fire district to have adequate staffing in the station to combat the increasing call volume that we are facing and help us better serve the residents of Bourbonnais,” Lt. Rick Santilli said.

“Currently the department is short two full-time firefighter/paramedic positions and one battalion chief position. With the shortage in staffing it makes it very difficult to handle all the emergency calls we receive without relying on neighboring towns to provide services to Bourbonnais residences.”

Santilli is also president of Bourbonnais Firefighters Local 5035. He has lived in the district for 30 years.

If the Nov. 5 referendum is approved, the owner of a $200,000 home will see their property taxes increase about $127 annually, according to district officials.

The owner of a $100,000 home will see their property taxes increase about $65 annually. The increase for the owner of a $500,000 house would be approximately $320.

For Stephanie Forkenbrock, a 20-year resident of the fire district, the increase in taxes amounts to less than $20 per month, if the referendum is passed.

“I can justify that for my family and peace of mind,” Forkenbrock said.

She is the chairman of Friends of Bourbonnais Emergency Resources, a committee helping to inform the residents served by BFPD.

“I feel that a lot of people have not been aware of the referendum. If they have, they believe the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District is funded through the village taxes which is not accurate,” Forkenbrock said.

“I think that has been one of the biggest misconceptions and things I want to clear up.”

The fire district is its own separate taxing body and is not connected with the village of Bourbonnais.

Call volume has averaged at 4,270 calls between 2019 and 2023.

According to statistics on the <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfire.org" target="_blank">department’s website</a>, they have had 2,110 calls through the first six months of 2024.

