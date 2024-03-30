Bourbonnais Fire Protection District files property tax referendum

BOURBONNAIS — Can the sixth time be the charm?

The Bourbonnais Fire Protection District voted unanimously Wednesday to propose a .21% tax rate increase on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

If approved, the owner of the average $200,000 home will see their property taxes increase about $127 annually, a BFPD release said.

The owner of a $100,000 home will see their property taxes increase about $65 annually. The increase for the owner of a $500,000 would be approximately $320, Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said.

“This isn’t something we want to do, this is something we need to do,” Randy Myers, president of the BFPD board, said about the referendum. “The district is having an extremely tough time hiring and retaining qualified firefighter/paramedics to serve residents in our fire district.”

It will be the sixth time since 2020 the department has asked district voters for an increase in property tax.

The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021, June 2022 and November 2022 elections.

The November 2022 referendum, which sought to increase the rate to .3732% for the levy years of 2022 and 2023, was defeated by a 4,437 to 3,217 vote. An estimated 36,000 people live within the fire district.

In those attempts, the BFPD board asked voters to increase the rate by the maximum allowed by the state.

<strong>TALKING TO CONSTITUENTS</strong>

“We talked to our constituents. They told us they want to help, but they can’t afford that rate,” Keener said. “We listened to them. They said they would be willing to give up a little.”

BFPD’s annual budget is funded by property tax, ambulance billings and grants, which Keener said is a very competitive process with so many districts in the same boat.

BFPD has approximately 40-45 personnel. That includes 13 full-time and six firefighter/paramedics paid on contract. The remainder are part time.

With the district’s current tax income, recruiting and retaining certified paramedic/firefighters is nearly impossible, Keener said.

“I’m sure someone having a medical emergency like a heart attack prefers having two fully-certified paramedics on the ambulance during what can be a 15-minute ride to the hospital,” Keener said. “Unfortunately, this does not always happen. A small portion of our staff is made up of part-time EMTs in training to become paramedics and are being paid just above minimum wage.”

Keener also said a lack of district funding is wreaking havoc on retaining recruits who then often leave Bourbonnais for jobs at surrounding fire districts and municipal departments.

“We spend a lot of time and money helping our recruits become certified only to watch them leave for higher-paying jobs elsewhere,” Keener said. “We are eternally grateful for our trainees and our part-time staffers as they do an amazing job assisting our very limited paramedic staff. But there is no getting around the fact our district needs to be able to bring in and retain certified paramedics.

“Because of a lack of certified shift personnel, ambulance wait times have been steadily increasing for victims in need of transport to the hospital.

“We often find ourselves short-staffed or paying overtime to call personnel in to help fill in gaps in coverage,” Keener continued. “If this continues at this rate, we’re going to face desperate times in the near future.”

<strong>LEGAL ACTION</strong>

Keener said they could make candidates sign a contract where they would stay with the department for a couple of years.

“Our attorney said we could do that, but then you would be paying $125-$150 (per hour) for him to take legal action,” Keener said.

The process can be lengthy.

District officials said time remains an issue because a monetary increase from a successful referendum in 2024 will not be reflected on tax bills until 2025. In turn, a successful referendum will put the district in a position to add additional firefighter/paramedics and institute more competitive salaries.

“With every minute, we slip deeper into this never-ending hole, so we will need to keep proposing more funding from voters until it is finally approved,” Myers said.

“As a fire protection district, we must ensure we can properly care for people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We need to be there for victims of a car accident, a sudden heart attack or a child experiencing an illness or injury at home or at school.”

For additional questions regarding the referendum, contact Keener at 815-693-2164 or Myers at 815-278-2284.