Early voting underway ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election

Early voting has been underway across the state ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election. Around 2,000 voters in Kankakee County have already cast their ballots in the election that precedes the November General Election, which will determine the next president of the United States.

Though the presidential race is the highest ticket on the ballot, several local races will be determined through this year’s election, starting with Tuesday’s determination of several party candidates. However, the bulk of races are uncontested.

“In 2022 we started the permanent vote-by-mail list. That’s kind of changed numbers a little bit,” Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said Wednesday regarding early voters. “I was expecting a little bit more of a turnout. There’s still a few days to go. I think part of it is there’s not many contested races on either side.”

He said because the presidential race is “largely determined, I don’t think many people are motivated right now [to vote early or in the primary] but we encourage everyone [to vote].”

Helping administer early in-person votes are election judges Linda Settle, of Bradley, and Pam Grosso, of Kankakee.

Settle worked at clerk’s office for 10 years and started as an election judge during that time. Since her retirement, she’s continued.

“After I retired, just to have something to do once in a while,” she said of her reasoning for continuing the work.

Grosso has been a day-of election just in the past but this year is her first time early voting, which she said hasn’t differed much from being a day-of judge.

“I get to see lots of people I haven’t seen for a while,” she said.

The day of the election could have a maximum of 295 judges between the county’s 60-plus precincts — all of which will be open Tuesday.

“We won’t have that this time,” Hendrickson said of the maximum number of judges. “People love to work a presidential election.”

As of Wednesday, 968 people had voted in person and the by-mail count was about the same. Those numbers coupled with the Manteno satellite site approximated the 2,000 early votes cast.

In 2020’s Primary Election, there were 18,048 votes cast with a 27.3% voter turnout. In 2016’s primary, there were 25,982 votes cast with a 40.81% voter turnout.

<strong>COUNTY RACES</strong>

There will be three contested Kankakee County races in Tuesday’s primary election. Not all seats are up in the state senate and countywide offices.

Kankakee County auditor Jacob M. “Jake” Lee will face challenger Colton Ekhoff in the Republican primary.

In the Democratic primary, Jamie Bosman and Mario N. Rafe are running in county board District 16. The winner will face off against Republican Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, who currently represents the district.

Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes faces primary challenger Anthony Crutcher for the District 18 seat.

Ellington-Snipes, who has been on the board for 16 years, also filed for the state representative for the 79th District. He is one of four candidates.

Kankakee School District Superintendent Genevra Walters; Dylan Mill, of Kankakee; and William “Billy” Morgan, of Monee, also have filed. Kankakee County Board member Larry Kerkstra initially filed but his name was removed from the ballot due to his paperwork missing a required stamp.

The primary winner takes on current 79th State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais.

<strong>COUNTYWIDE OFFICES</strong>

Current Kankakee Circuit Clerk and Republican Sandra “Sandi” M. Cianci filed. She has been the circuit clerk since 2010, when she was appointed to the office to fill the unexpired term of Kathy Thomas, who retired.

One of Cianci’s opponents in the 2020 general election, Dondi Maricle, filed to run in the Democratic primary for circuit clerk.

There is no primary race for circuit clerk.

Democratic State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is unopposed, as is Republican Coroner Bob Gessner and Democratic Recorder of Deeds Lori Gadbois.

The county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and regional superintendent of schools positions are not up for election.

<strong>COUNTY BOARD</strong>

Half of the seats on the 28-member Kankakee County Board are up for election.

Democrats filing are: Marta Perales (District 2), current board member Rosemary Foster (District 4), Gary Ciaccio (District 14), Jamie Bosman (District 16) and Al Whitmon (District 22).

Republicans filing are: Denise Turner (District 2), Ryan E. Marion (District 6), Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme (District 8), Christopher S. Tholen (District 10), Robert Lowey (District 12), Joseph Swanson (District 14), Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand (District 16), Jeffrey Ashcraft (District 20), Antonio Carrico (District 22), Aaron Dunnill (District 24), Scott L. Nims (District 26) and Amanda Armer-Irps (District 28).

Rittmanic-Emme, Swanson, Tholen, Alexander-Hildebrand, Ashcraft, Carrico and Armer-Irps are current board members.

<strong>CIRCUIT JUDGE</strong>

Circuit Judge Marlow Jones filed to run for a full-term in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Jones was appointed in May 2022 by the Illinois State Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Adrienne W. Albrecht.

Before his appointment, Jones had worked since 2016 in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

For more information and to find your polling place, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.gov" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.gov</a>.

Final results and candidate comments from Tuesday’s Primary Election will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Journal and will appear online at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com" target="_blank">daily-journal.com</a> as results are announced Tuesday night.