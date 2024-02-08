Early voting now open for Primary Election

An election year is upon us and the democratic process begins today as early voting opens for the 2024 Primary Election.

The official election date is March 19.

Early voting will be conducted at the office of the Kankakee County Clerk at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee. Office dates and hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday now until March 18.

Additional early voting hours at this location are:

• 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9

• 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17

• 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18

Early voting will also be available at the Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9

Early voting will also be available at the Bourbonnais Municipal Community Building, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Any qualified voter may vote early. The law prohibits a person who voted during the early voting period from voting at the polls on Election Day. The votes cast during the early voting time period will not be counted until after the polls close on Election Day.

For more information on voting and precinct locations, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.gov" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.gov</a>.

<strong>COUNTYWIDE FILING COMPLETE</strong>

There will be three contested Kankakee County races in the March 19 primary election.

Candidates for established parties (Democratic and Republican) filed from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 for U.S. Congressional districts, state senate and representative seats, circuit and appellate judges, county wide offices and county board districts.

Not all seats are up in the state senate and countywide offices.

Kankakee County auditor Jacob M. “Jake” Lee will face challenger Colton Ekhoff in the Republican primary.

According to Kankakee County Clerk documents, no candidates have filed for the Democratic primary for auditor.

In the Democratic primary, Jamie Bosman and Mario N. Rafe are running in county board District 16. The winner will face off against Republican Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, who currently represents the district.

Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes faces primary challenger Anthony Crutcher for the District 18 seat.

Ellington-Snipes, who has been on the board for 16 years, also filed for the state representative for the 79th District. He is one of five candidates.

Kankakee School District Superintendent Genevra Walters; Kankakee County Board member Larry Kerkstra; Dylan Mill, of Kankakee; and William “Billy” Morgan, of Monee, also have filed.

The primary winner takes on current 79th State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais.

<strong>COUNTYWIDE OFFICES</strong>

Current Kankakee Circuit Clerk and Republican Sandra “Sandi” M. Cianci filed. She has been the circuit clerk since 2010, when she was appointed to the office to fill the unexpired term of Kathy Thomas, who retired.

One of Cianci’s opponents in the 2020 general election, Dondi Maricle, filed to run in the Democratic primary for circuit clerk.

There is no primary race for circuit clerk.

Democratic State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is unopposed, as is Republican Coroner Bob Gessner and Democratic Recorder of Deeds Lori Gadbois.

The county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and regional superintendent of schools positions are not up for election.

<strong>COUNTY BOARD</strong>

Half of the seats on the 28-member Kankakee County Board are up for election.

Democrats filing are: Marta Perales (District 2), current board member Rosemary Foster (District 4), Gary Ciaccio (District 14), Jamie Bosman (District 16) and Al Whitmon (District 22).

Republicans filing are: Denise Turner (District 2), Ryan E. Marion (District 6), Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme (District 8), Christopher S. Tholen (District 10), Robert Lowey (District 12), Joseph Swanson (District 14), Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand (District 16), Jeffrey Ashcraft (District 20), Antonio Carrico (District 22), Aaron Dunnill (District 24), Scott L. Nims (District 26) and Amanda Armer-Irps (District 28).

Rittmanic-Emme, Swanson, Tholen, Alexander-Hildebrand, Ashcraft, Carrico and Armer-Irps are current board members.

<strong>CIRCUIT JUDGE</strong>

Circuit Judge Marlow Jones filed to run for a full-term in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Jones was appointed in May 2022 by the Illinois State Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Adrienne W. Albrecht.

Before his appointment, Jones had worked since 2016 in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A referendum posed to St. Anne voters will ask if “an Optional Elementary Unit School District (shall) be created in the territory comprising St. Anne Community Consolidated School District No. 256 and St. Anne Community High School District No. 302 …”

In addition to Democratic and Republican ballots, St. Anne voters will have the option to fill out a nonpartisan ballot which includes only the referendum and a school board election question.

If passed by a simple majority vote, St. Anne’s separate grade school and high school districts would become one pre-K â€” 12 district starting July 1.

An “optional elementary unit school district” means that another elementary district in the area — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 — was given the option to join the new district but declined.

The question includes maximum combined tax levy rates for four funds: 4% for the education fund, 0.75% for the operations and maintenance fund, 0.25% for the transportation fund, and 0.8% for the special education fund.

Voters will be asked to select up to seven names to serve a four-year term on the board of education for the proposed new district, though only six are on the ballot: Bill Jennings, Jessica Jackson, Lucas O’Connell, Tim Wendt, Aaron Hays and Gilberto Miramontes.