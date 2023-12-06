Let the campaigning begin: Filing complete for local primary elections

KANKAKEE — There will be three contested Kankakee County races in the March 19 primary election.

Candidates for established parties (Democratic and Republican) filed from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 for U.S. Congressional districts, state senate and representative seats, circuit and appellate judges, county wide offices and county board districts.

Not all seats are up in the state senate and county wide offices.

Kankakee County auditor Jacob M. “Jake” Lee will face challenger Colton Ekhoff in the Republican primary.

Ekhoff is on the Kankakee County Board representing District 2. Ekhoff is the Finance Committee chairman for the board.

Lee, who was first elected in 2016, is seeking his third term.

Lee sued the county in 2020, alleging the statutory role of his office is being infringed upon by the board chairman and the finance department. The lawsuit is still going through the court system.

Lee’s lack of attendance at county board and finance committee meetings has been questioned by board members. Lee’s attendance is one focal point of Ekhoff’s reason to run for auditor.

Lee took a job as a public service administrator at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee in 2021. In May 2021, Lee told the Daily Journal he works 36 hours per week at Shapiro Developmental Center.

According to Kankakee County Clerk documents, no candidates have filed for the Democratic primary for auditor.

In the Democratic primary, Jamie Bosman and Mario N. Rafe are running in county board District 16. The winner will face off against Republican Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, who currently represents the district.

Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes faces primary challenger Anthony Crutcher for the District 18 seat.

Ellington-Snipes, who has been on the board for 16 years, also filed for the state representative for the 79th District. He is one of five candidates.

Kankakee School District Superintendent Genevra Walters; Kankakee County Board member Larry Kerkstra; Dylan Mill, of Kankakee; and William “Billy” Morgan, of Monee, also have filed.

The primary winner takes on current 79th District Representative Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais.

<strong>COUNTYWIDE OFFICES</strong>

Current Kankakee Circuit Clerk and Republican Sandra “Sandi” M. Cianci filed. She has been the circuit clerk since 2010, when she was appointed to the office to fill the unexpired term of Kathy Thomas, who retired.

One of Cianci’s opponents in the 2020 general election, Dondi Maricle, filed to run in the Democratic primary.

Democratic State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is unopposed, as is Republican Coroner Bob Gessner and Democratic Recorder of Deeds Lori Gadbois.

The county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and regional superintendent of schools positions are not up for election.

<strong>COUNTY BOARD</strong>

Half of the seats on the 28-member Kankakee County Board are up for election.

Democrats filing were Marta Perales (District 2), current board member Rosemary Foster (District 4), Gary Ciaccio (District 14), Jamie Bosman (District 16) and Al Whitmon (District 22).

Republicans filing were Denise Turner (District 2), Ryan E. Marion (District 6), Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme (District 8), Christopher S. Tholen (District 10), Robert Lowey (District 12), Joseph Swanson (District 14), Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand (District 16), Jeffrey Ashcraft (District 20), Antonio Carrico (22), Aaron Dunnill (District 24), Scott L. Nims (District 26) and Amanda Armer-Irps (District 28).

Rittmanic-Emme, Swanson, Tholen, Alexander-Hildebrand, Ashcraft, Carrico and Armer-Irps currently sit on the board.

<strong>CIRCUIT JUDGE</strong>

Circuit Judge Marlow Jones filed to run for a full-term in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

He was appointed by the Illinois State Supreme Court in May 2022 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Adrienne W. Albrecht.

Before his appointment, Jones had worked since 2016 in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.