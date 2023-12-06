Crowded field in 79th District Democratic primary race

KANKAKEE — Five people filed to run in the Democratic primary next March for the 79th District in Illinois House of Representatives, currently held by Republican Jackie Haas of Bourbonnais.

Haas filed paperwork last week seeking a third term.

Four of the five Democrats running are from Kankakee County.

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Generva Walters, Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes, Kankakee County Board member Larry Kerkstra and Dylan Mill.

The fifth candidate — William “Billy” Morgan — is from Monee.

In the 34th District, incumbent Nicholas “Nick” Smith, of Chicago, filed for the Democratic primary. Frederick L. Walls, of Crete, filed for the Republican primary.

<strong>STATE SENATE</strong>

State Senator Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is seeking a second full term to represent the 40th District.

Joyce faces a challenger in the primary — Kimberly Earling, of Braidwood.

In the Republican primary, Philip Nagel, of Braidwood, is running. He lost to Joyce in the 2022 general election.

<strong>U.S. REPRESENTATIVE</strong>

The current Congressional District 2 representative, Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, is running for reelection.

Ashley Ramos, of Clifton, filed for the Republican primary.