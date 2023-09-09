Walters running for 79th seat

KANKAKEE — Entering her 10th and final year as the Kankakee schools superintendent, Genevra Walters was not necessarily looking for something to do when the 2023-24 school year concludes.

Others, however, had different ideas for the soon-to-be-former school superintendent.

Walters, 54, announced her plans late this week to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 79th Illinois House District, which includes much of Kankakee County as well as portions of Will, Cook and Grundy.

The House seat is presently occupied by Bourbonnais resident Jackie Haas. In her second two-year term as the 79th District representative, Haas will be seeking re-election.

The primary election will be March 19 and the general election will be Nov. 5.

Walters is hosting her official “launch party” from 2-4 p.m. today at Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., in downtown Kankakee.

Haas won her second House term in November 2022 by overwhelming Park Forest resident Erin Slone, a Democrat, by gaining 67% of the vote.

Walters has been at the helm of Kankakee schools since the 2014-15 school year; however, she informed the school board in mid-2022 she would be stepping away at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year.

She noted that about four weeks ago she was approached by someone within the Democratic Party regarding her interest level in seeking the elected office.

After getting over her shock, Walters said she began putting considerable thought to the request. The more she considered it, the more comfortable she felt with placing her name on the ballot.

It is anticipated several candidates will seek the Dem nomination.

Haas had heard Walters was considering a run for the Illinois General Assembly. She believes there will be several other candidates as well seeking the nomination.

“I certainly look forward to having a good race next year. I look forward to another term in this district. The voters have put their trust in me,” Haas said.

<strong>MUCH TO LEARN</strong>

A 1986 graduate of Kankakee High School, Walters went on to the University of Illinois at Chicago where in 1990 she gained a degree in social work. In 1992, she earned her master’s degree in social work.

In August 2000, she earned her doctorate from Illinois State University in special education.

“I’m not naive. I don’t know a lot,” she said in reference to politics. “I will rely on a number of people to help with politics.”

She notes fundraising will be a new concept for her as well. She believes it will take $50,000 to $100,000 to run a primary election campaign.

Politics is all new. Even though she oversees a $100 million budget, 1,100 employee and some 5,000 students in District 111, she is stepping into a new arena.

And speaking of steps, she plans to wear out a few pairs of shoes during the campaign.

It is also her goal to walk as many neighborhoods as she can. She noted actual contact with voters will make a more significant impact than a mailbox flyer.

<strong>CAMPAIGN PLATFORM</strong>

Concerning the foundation of her campaign, she notes it will focus on three principles: education, opportunity and economy.

Walters knows education and the doors it can unlock. Without it, the opportunity to prosper are sharply limited, she noted.

She also plans to focus on the growing teacher shortage, which has not only affected schools here and in Illinois, but throughout the nation.

“I believe it’s a public safety issue. If our young people are not properly educated, it becomes a long-term public safety issue,” she noted.

She notes other early issues include mental health and gun violence.

“Children are becoming desensitized by this [violence],” she said.

Regarding her campaign, Walters said she hopes to have a campaign committee formally put in place shortly. She noted many people have stepped forward and are willing to do whatever is needed.

She notes while March 19 may seem to be far in the future, many people have told her that her campaign needs to swing into action immediately.

“I need to hurry up,” she said.

Walters, of course, remains the superintendent of District 111. The school board’s goal is to have her successor in place either in December or January.

She noted the recently-started school year is also top of her mind. She did note she has total confidence in her administrative staff and she will be on hand as well.

When it comes to the planning for the 2024-25 school year, her goal would be to take a step back from that and let that be the directive of the new superintendent, administrative staff and school board.

Mayoral run? No thanks Genevra Walters had heard the rumors. She heard the speculation. Many Kankakeeans believed when Walters stepped away from running the Kankakee School District, her next goal would be running the City of Kankakee. She noted it was not her goal. “I heard the rumors. I like Chris Curtis a lot. I think he’s doing a good job,” she said late this week. Walters said it is her hope the city can come together and support whomever is seated behind the mayoral desk. She said if the city is going to take strides forward, the city leadership and its citizens must come together and work for the common good. Walters said there are obviously critics of Curtis, just as there have been critics of previous mayors, but she said such words do not help the city and its task of moving forward.

