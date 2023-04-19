Bourbonnais tax referendum officially defeated

BOURBONNAIS — For the second time, the village of Bourbonnais’ proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief was voted down.

However, the state deadline for vote by mail ballots to be counted was April 18.

The final vote totals reported Wednesday for the referendum showed 935 voted against implementing the sales tax and 896 voted in favor of it, according to the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office.

Unofficial results from the clerk's office showed the referendum losing by 34 votes (919-885) following the April 4 election.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said at Monday’s board of trustees meeting that the last unofficial totals showed the margin of defeat had increased.

Schore checked with Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson last week. Schore said the margin grew from 34 to 42. The margin ended up at 39.

“That’s the thing with referendums. They either get voted up or voted down,” Schore said.

As for putting it on the ballot a third time, Schore said the village will wait and see.

“I don’t think we will, at least right away,” Schore said. “We want to see what the public wants to do. It is really up to them.”

The village was asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If residents had approved the referendum, funds collected would have provided property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.