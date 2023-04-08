School board election results across Kankakee County

Tuesday’s consolidated election brought changes for some local school boards.

In Kankakee School District 111, 18-year board member Barbara Wells was ousted, and first-time candidate Suzanna Berrones earned a four-year term. Meanwhile, incumbents Chris Bohlen and Deb Johnston kept their seats.

Challenges were settled in other districts as well, while some had uncontested races.

Though the race was uncontested in Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, two new members were elected to the board: Lubow Lewicky and Gretchen DeMarah.

Two of the board members whose terms expire this month did not run for re-election: Mike O’Gorman and Todd Kuntz. Meanwhile, incumbents Jennifer Edmonds and Justin Caldwell ran for re-election to keep their seats.

Another uncontested race brought in a new member in Bradley Elementary District 61, where four seats were also up for grabs.

Patrick “PJ” McCullough is set to take the seat of Tim Johnson, who did not run for re-election. Incumbents Terrie Golwitzer, Dan Wilder and Dan Whalen ran and kept their seats.

Here are some of the results across Kankakee County, according to the Kankakee County Clerk’s office:

<strong>CONTESTED RACES</strong>

<em>Candidates in bold won their respective races</em>

Grant Park CUSD 6 (vote for 3)

<ul><li><strong>Christine Horn</strong> — 216 (24.69%)</li><li><strong>Christine Pickens</strong> — 193 (22.06%)</li><li><strong>Jerry Loitz</strong> — 290 (33.14%)</li><li>Hollie O’nions — 176 (20.11%)</li></ul>

Herscher CUSD, 4-year term (vote for 3)

<ul><li><strong>Sally A. Sullivan</strong> — 689 (20.99%)</li><li>Jacqueline S. Reick — 578 (17.61%)</li><li><strong>Patrick James Daly</strong> — 690 (21.02%)</li><li><strong>Jason W. Hastings</strong> — 798 (24.31%)</li><li>Mary M. Bledsoe-Theisen — 527 (16.06%)</li></ul>

Kankakee School District 111 (vote for 3)

<ul><li><strong>Christopher W. Bohlen</strong> — 1,648 (28.28%)</li><li><strong>Deb Johnston</strong> — 1,658 (28.45%)</li><li><strong>Suzanna M. Berrones</strong> — 1,417 (24.31%)</li><li>Barbara A. Wells — 1,105 (18.96%)</li></ul>

Pembroke School District 259, 4-year term (vote for 4)

<ul><li><strong>Cleatie Butler</strong> — 138 (20.2%)</li><li><strong>Ira L. Sneed</strong> — 154 (22.55%)</li><li><strong>Eurelius Ross</strong> — 141 (20.64%)</li><li>Fred Carter — 101 (14.79%)</li><li><strong>Mihesha Gibbs</strong> — 145 (21.23%)</li><li>Write-in — 4 (0.59%)</li></ul>

<strong>UNCONTESTED RACES</strong>

Herscher CUSD 2, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 2)

<ul><li>Dustin D. Wright — 1,054 (52.86%)</li><li>Mark P. Regis — 940 (47.14%)</li></ul>

Central CUSD 4, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 2)

<ul><li>Brianna Koch — 90 (52.02%)</li><li>Brianne Shule-Whybrew — 83 (47.98%)</li></ul>

Central CUSD 4, 4-year term (vote for 3)

<ul><li>Troy M. Meier — 79 (31.85%)</li><li>Kaise Able — 82 (33.06%)</li><li>Nate Henrichs — 87 (35.08%)</li></ul>

Manteno CUSD 5, Manteno Township 32N Range 12E (vote for 2)

<ul><li>Mark Stauffenberg — 612 (51.82%)</li><li>George Weiland — 569 (48.18%)</li></ul>

Manteno CUSD 5, remaining townships (vote for 2)

<ul><li>Mary S. Schubert — 603 (52.12%)</li><li>Matthew Jackson — 554 (47.88%)</li></ul>

Momence CUSD 1 (vote for 3)

<ul><li>Michael A. Berns — 278 (51.39%)</li><li>Ashley Luft — 263 (48.61%)</li></ul>

Bourbonnais Elementary District 53, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 1)

<ul><li>Jamie Freedlund — 1,665 (100%)</li></ul>

Bourbonnais Elementary District 53, 4-year term (vote for 3)

<ul><li>Jayne L. Raef — 1,378 (48.93%)</li><li>Kelly Dunnill — 1,438 (51.07%)</li></ul>

Bradley Elementary District 61 (vote for 4)

<ul><li>Theresa (Terrie) Golwitzer — 452 (26.59%)</li><li>Daniel S. Wilder — 425 (25%)</li><li>Patrick (PJ) McCullough — 406 (23.88%)</li><li>Daniel Whalen — 417 (24.53%)</li></ul>

St. Anne Grade School 256, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 2)

<ul><li>Write-in — 87 (100%)</li></ul>

St. Anne Grade School 256 board member, 4-year term (vote for 3)

<ul><li>Gilberto Miramontes — 115 (34.64%)</li><li>Lucas K. O’Connell — 101 (30.42%)</li><li>Jessica A. Jackson — 116 (34.94%)</li></ul>

St. George School District 258 (vote for 3)

<ul><li>Write-in — 31 (100%)</li></ul>

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 (vote for 4)

<ul><li>Jennifer S. Edmonds — 2,180 (26.86%)</li><li>Lubow Lewicky — 1,911 (23.55%)</li><li>Justin Caldwell — 1,991 (24.53%)</li><li>Gretchen DeMarah — 2,034 (25.06%)</li></ul>

St. Anne High School District 302, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 2)

<ul><li>Write-in — 43 (100%)</li></ul>

St. Anne High School District 302, 4-year term (vote for 3)

<ul><li>Bill Jennings — 238 (35.26%)</li><li>Dale Emerson — 230 (34.07%)</li><li>Kurt Moranz — 207 (30.67%)</li></ul>