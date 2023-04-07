Kankakee County voter turnout 'slow, but not atypical'

By Taylor Leddin-McMaster & Jeff Bonty

With the trend of vote-by-mail increasing in popularity, ballots still are being processed for the April 4 consolidated election. Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said on Thursday that day-of voting was higher than the similar consolidated election in 2019.

The voter turnout this year was 13.5% compared to 12.83% in 2019. In both 2017 and 2021, turnout for the consolidated election was higher because of mayoral races: 22.47% and 17.97%, respectively.

“It was slow, but it was not atypical for a consolidated election,” Hendrickson said of this year’s turnout, which has garnered 9,017 ballots cast.

He noted mail-in ballots have increased because of the option for permanent vote-by-mail. So far, the clerk’s office has received 2,155 mail-in ballots. There are about 2,000 mail-in ballots that are outstanding and only can be processed if they arrive with a postmark of April 4 or earlier.

“Anything received by 7 p.m. [April 4] has been processed,” he said. “Any mail ballots after 7 p.m. but still postmarked April 4 or before, we’re counting.”

It’s likely most of the 2,000 outstanding mail-in ballots will not be returned, and that high number is a product of the permanent vote-by-mail list.

Once mail-in ballots — which went out Feb. 23 — are received by the clerk’s office, they can be processed. However, Hendrickson said, “We don’t know the results until the night of the election.”

Hendrickson said that the office hopes to have all votes certified by the morning of April 19. The earliest date of certification is April 18, and the deadline is April 25.

A close count that still has the potential to be impacted by mail-in processing includes the village of Bourbonnais’s proposition to impose non-home rule retailer’s and service occupation tax. As of Thursday, there are 885 “Yes” votes (49.06%), and 919 “No” votes (50.94%).

The village was asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.

The first annual rebate would be distributed in 2024, Bourbonnais officials said.

<strong>2023</strong>

Ballots cast: 9,017

Registered voters: 66,740

Voter turnout: 13.51%

<strong>2021</strong>

Ballots cast: 12,580

Registered voters: 70,011

Voter turnout: 17.97%

<strong>2019</strong>

Ballots cast: 8,909

Registered voters: 69,435

Voter Turnout: 12.83%

<strong>2017</strong>

Ballots cast: 14,873

Registered voters: 66,196

Voter turnout: 22.47%

<strong>2015</strong>

Ballots cast: 7,549

Registered voters: 62,350

Voter turnout: 12.11%