Local voters turn out to cast their ballots Tuesday

Daily Journal staff report

Ballots were cast, stickers were donned and decisions were made Tuesday as voters came out to share their voices via vote in the consolidated election. Races included those for city ward, school board and park board seats, various referendums and more.

Results, stories and interviews will run in Thursday’s e-edition. To access these stories online today, go to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/elections" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/news/elections</a> or scan the QR code.