Live election updates: Mental health tax overwhelmed and more

<em>Here's where you'll find continual updates on local races in the consolidated election tonight as votes are tallied. <strong>Check back often.</strong></em>

<em>View vote totals <a href="https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/IL/Kankakee/117564/web.307039/#/summary" target="_blank">here</a> at the county clerk's website. Read about the contested races <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/elections/voters-head-to-the-polls-tuesday/article_752b0b7c-d16c-11ed-9876-ef908fdf02b9.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</em>

<em>All results remain unofficial until officially certified.</em>

<strong>9:10 p.m.</strong>

With all 59 precincts reporting, Kankakee County vote totals now stand at (leaders in bold):

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

For alderperson, 6th Ward

• Nolan Bukowski, Republican: 136

<strong>• Michael W. Cobb, Democrat: 331 </strong>

For alderperson, 7th Ward

<strong>• Reginald Jones, Democrat: 144</strong>

• Christine M. Williams, Independent: 90

<strong>KANKAKEE VALLEY PARK DISTRICT</strong>

For commissioner (vote for one)

<strong>• James Frey: 1,529</strong>

• Joseph Mantarian: 608

<strong>KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

<strong>• Christopher W. Bohlen: 1,648</strong>

<strong>• Deb Johnston: 1,658</strong>

<strong>• Suzanna M. Berrones: 1,417</strong>

• Barbara A. Wells: 1,105

<strong>Village of Bourbonnais Proposition to Impose Non-Home Rule Retailer’s and Service Occupation Tax</strong>

"Shall the Village of Bourbonnais, for the purpose of granting property tax relief or for expenditure on public infrastructure or both, as well as for the purpose of supporting municipal operations, impose a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailer's Occupation Tax, Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax and Non-Home Rule Municipal Use Tax (commonly referred to as "Municipal Sales Taxes") each at a rate of 1% in accordance with and subject to provisions of Sections 8- 11-1.3, 8-11-1.4 and 8-11-1.5 of the Municipal Code (65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.3, 65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.4 and 65 ILCS 5/8-11 -1.5)"

<ul><li>YES: 885</li><li><strong>NO: 919</strong></li></ul>

<strong>Kankakee County Referendum for Proposed Mental Health Purposes Sales Tax Increase</strong>

To pay for mental health purposes, shall Kankakee County be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .25%?

“This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.25 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail."

<ul><li>YES: 3,214</li><li><strong>NO: 5,635</strong></li></ul>

<strong>VILLAGE OF AROMA PARK</strong>

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

<strong>• Kathleen Slavin, Independent: 70</strong>

<strong>• Brian Lowery, Independent: 58</strong>

<strong>• Jon Sirois, Independent: 49</strong>

• Tracey Bourassa, Independent: 42

<strong>VILLAGE OF HOPKINS PARK</strong>

For president (vote for one)

<strong>• Mark A. Hodge, Independent: 94</strong>

• Walter Jones, Independent: 41

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

<strong>• Tonia Jones Lafi, Independent: 81</strong>

<strong>• Samantha Baines, Independent: 84</strong>

<strong>• Mihesha Gibbs, Independent: 88</strong>

• Write-in: 6

<strong>VILLAGE OF LIMESTONE</strong>

For president (vote for one)

• Sandra Girard: 84

<strong>• James Michael Duffy: 179</strong>

<strong>GRANT PARK UNIT DISTRICT NO. 6</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

<strong>• Christine Horn: 216</strong>

<strong>• Christine Pickens: 193</strong>

<strong>• Jerry Loitz: 290</strong>

• Hollie O’Nions: 176

<strong>REED-CUSTER CUSD NO. 255U</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

<strong>• Gregory Boyer: 55</strong>

<strong>• Melissa Micklos: 47</strong>

<strong>• Chris T. Cavanaugh: 60</strong>

• John Guistat: 34

<strong>PEMBROKE GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 259</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for four)

<strong>• Cleatie Butler: 138</strong>

<strong>• Ira L. Sneed: 154</strong>

<strong>• Eurelius Ross: 141</strong>

• Fred Carter: 101

<strong>• Mihesha Gibbs: 145</strong>

• Write-in 4

For other results, see the county clerk's website. Vote totals are still subject to change.

<strong>8:35 p.m.</strong>

So far, voter turnout has only reached 7.63% of registered voters in the county with 51 out of 59 precincts partially reporting.

In Kankakee Valley Park District's commissioner race, James Frey is leading Joseph Mantarian with 69.45% of the vote compared to Mantarian's 30.55%.

In the Kankakee School Board race between four candidates for three seats, current board member Christopher W. Bohlen is in the lead with 29.24% of the total, followed by current member Deb Johnston with 28.8% and newcomer Suzanna M. Berrones with 25.94%, with board president Barbara A. Wells trailing behind with 16.02%.

<strong>8:25 p.m.</strong>

With 38 precincts partially reporting, 6th Ward incumbent Ald. Michael W. Cobb, Democrat, has an early lead over Republican challenger Nolan Bukowski, with Cobb gathering 68.53% (172) of votes and Bukowski 31.47% (79).

The Bourbonnais referendum is still close, but votes against it have pulled slightly ahead with 53% of the total.

The countywide mental health tax referendum has 1,166 votes in favor of the proposed one-quarter cent (.25%) sales tax and 2,266 against it, or one third in favor and two thirds against.

<strong>8:15 p.m.</strong>

With 22 precincts partially reporting, Kankakee 7th Ward incumbent Ald. Reginald Jones has an early lead in the ward's race, with 54% of the vote to Christine Williams' 46%. Less than 100 votes have been counted so far.

<strong>8 p.m.</strong>

With 15 out of 59 precincts partially reporting in the county, most counted votes have been against the proposed one-quarter cent (.25%) sales tax for mental health.

Currently, 67% are against adding the tax while 33% are in favor of it. That is 433 votes in favor, 865 against.

The Bourbonnais referendum to increase the sales tax and rebate the village's portion of property taxes for some homeowners is neck and neck.

There are 211 votes in favor of the increase, 216 against.

The Village of Bourbonnais is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. today.