Frey tops Mantarian for KVPD seat

KANKAKEE — James Frey defeated Joe Mantarian for an open seat on the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s election.

Frey secured 1,529 votes to Mantarian’s 608, according to unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

Current commissioner Bill Spriggs, a member of the five-person board since 2017, did not seek re-election.

Frey thanked all the park district residents that voted for him.

“This election was never about me but about the community,” Frey said in a text asking for comment.

“Our parks are our community. They are where we meet, learn and grow from each other. Where we break down barriers through shared interests and come together to show pride in our neighborhoods.”

Frey said he is ready to get to work.

“This win tonight was for all those who want to see safer and cleaner parks for our kids,” he said. “So I thank all those who came out to cast their vote to improve our community. From the ground up. Together.”

Frey moved to Kankakee in 2019. He is originally from the Crete-Monee area.

This was the first time Mantarian was running for elected office.

“While disappointed with the outcome, I’m grateful to those who supported me along the way and to those who voted for me,” Mantarian said in a text.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Mr. Frey brings to the KVPD.”

<strong>James Frey 1,529</strong>

Joe Mantarian 608