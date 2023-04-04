Bourbonnais sales tax referendum could come down to mail-in ballots

BOURBONNAIS — It could come down to mail-in ballots that decide the outcome of the village of Bourbonnais’ proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.

Unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office show the referendum losing by a razor-thin margin (919-885) following Tuesday’s election.

The last day for the county clerk or board of election commissioners to complete the tabulation of votes by mail ballots is April 18, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website.

“It looks close, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in a telephone interview Tuesday night.

Schore said he was disappointed with a group of people who used social media to misinform voters.

“We have one group that has an agenda,” Schore said. “I don’t know why. Most of them do not live in the village. They just want to derail this.

“I don’t think people realize they are leaving money on the table by not voting for this.”

The village was asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.

The first annual rebate would be distributed in 2024, Bourbonnais officials said.

This is the second time the village has put the referendum on the ballot.

Residents voted down the referendum in this past November’s election.