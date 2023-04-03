Voters head to the polls Tuesday

KANKAKEE — Voters in Illinois will go to the polls Tuesday for the consolidated elections for local government bodies.

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting closes at 4:30 p.m. today. Registered voters can vote at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

There are two referendums on the ballot.

The Village of Bourbonnais is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.

In a countywide referendum, Kankakee County voters will decide whether to approve a one-quarter cent [0.25%] countywide sales tax that will fund mental health in Kankakee County. It will be a simple yes or no vote, and majority wins. If the referendum passes, it’s expected to generate about $3 million annually to fund mental health.

If the referendum passes, it would increase the county sales tax in unincorporated areas to 6.5%, up from 6.25%. The .25% also would be added to the tax rate in each city or village in the county, so the sales tax in Bradley and Kankakee would increase from 8.25% to 8.5%. It would increase to 6.5% in Manteno.

Bourbonnais is currently at 7.25% in three business districts and 6.25% elsewhere in the village.

The following are contested races in Kankakee County:

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

For alderperson, 6th Ward

• Nolan Bukowski, Republican

• Michael W. Cobb, Democrat

For alderperson, 7th Ward

• Reginald Jones, Democrat

• Christine M. Williams, Independent

<strong>VILLAGE OF AROMA PARK</strong>

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

• Kathleen Slavin, Independent

• Brian Lowery, Independent

• Jon Sirois, Independent

• Tracey Bourassa, Independent

<strong>VILLAGE OF BUCKINGHAM</strong>

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

• Angelica Hernandez Akin, Independent

• Janalynn Anderson, Independent

• Nick Ditta, Independent

• Ronald Wright, Independent

<strong>VILLAGE OF HOPKINS PARK</strong>

For president (vote for one)

• Mark A. Hodge, Independent

• Walter Jones, Independent

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

• Tonia Jones Lafi, Independent

• Samantha Baines, Independent

• Mihesha Gibbs, Independent

• Write-in

<strong>VILLAGE OF LIMESTONE</strong>

For president (vote for one)

• Sandra Girard

• James Michael Duffy

<strong>KANKAKEE VALLEY PARK DISTRICT</strong>

For commissioner (vote for one)

• James Frey

• Joseph Mantarian

<strong>FOSSIL RIDGE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT</strong>

For trustee (vote for not more than two)

• Kathleen M. Price

• Teri L. Jones

• Ellen Krutz

<strong>PEMBROKE LIBRARY DISTRICT</strong>

For six-year term; For trustee (vote for not more than two)

• John J. Thurman

• Raymond C. Lescher

• Write-in

<strong>GRANT PARK UNIT DISTRICT NO. 6</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Christine Horn

• Christine Pickens

• Jerry Loitz

• Hollie O’Nions

<strong>HERSCHER CUSD NO. 2 BOARD OF EDUCATION</strong>

For members (vote for a total of three)

Township 31N Range 11E

• Sally A. Sullivan

Township 30N Range 10E

• Jacqueline S. Reick

• Patrick James Daly

Township 30N Range 14W

• Jason W. Hastings

Township 31N Range 10E

• Mary M. Bledsoe-Theisen

<strong>KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Christopher W. Bohlen

• Deb Johnston

• Suzanna M. Berrones

• Barbara A. Wells

<strong>REED-CUSTER CUSD NO. 255U</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Gregory Boyer

• Melissa Micklos

• Chris T. Cavanaugh

• John Guistat

<strong>TRI-POINT CUSD NO. 6J</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

Township 28N Range 9E

• Theodore W. Conkling

• Julie Saathoff

Township 28N Range 8E

• Kristine Haag

• Michael Berry

Township 29N Range 9E

• Catherine Weber

<strong>PEMBROKE GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 259</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for four)

• Cleatie Butler

• Ira L. Sneed

• Eurelius Ross

• Fred Carter

• Mihesha Gibbs

• Write-in

<strong>GSW HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 73</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Kori S. Speed

• Catherine “Katy” Wepprecht

• Timothy Gerber

• David W. Simms, Jr.

The following are referendums in Kankakee County:

<strong>Village of Bourbonnais Proposition to Impose Non-Home Rule Retailer’s and Service Occupation Tax</strong>

• Vote YES or NO

"Shall the Village of Bourbonnais, for the purpose of granting property tax relief or for expenditure on public infrastructure or both, as well as for the purpose of supporting municipal operations, impose a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailer's Occupation Tax, Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax and Non-Home Rule Municipal Use Tax (commonly referred to as "Municipal Sales Taxes") each at a rate of 1% in accordance with and subject to provisions of Sections 8- 11-1.3, 8-11-1.4 and 8-11-1.5 of the Municipal Code (65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.3, 65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.4 and 65 ILCS 5/8-11 -1.5)"

<strong>Kankakee County Referendum for Proposed Mental Health Purposes Sales Tax Increase</strong>

• Vote YES or NO

To pay for mental health purposes, shall Kankakee County be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .25%?

“This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.25 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail."