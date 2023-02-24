Early voting starts for consolidated election

Daily Journal staff report

Early voting is open for the consolidated election set for April 4. Registered voters can vote at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3.

Additional early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays March 25 and April 1. For more information, call 815-937-2990.

The following are contested races in Kankakee County:

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

For alderperson, 6th Ward

• Nolan Bukowski, Republican

• Michael W. Cobb, Democrat

For alderperson, 7th Ward

• Reginald Jones, Democrat

• Christine M. Williams, Independent

<strong>VILLAGE OF AROMA PARK</strong>

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

• Kathleen Slavin, Independent

• Brian Lowery, Independent

• Jon Sirois, Independent

• Tracey Bourassa, Independent

<strong>VILLAGE OF BUCKINGHAM</strong>

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

• Angelica Hernandez Akin, Independent

• Janalynn Anderson, Independent

• Nick Ditta, Independent

• Ronald Wright, Independent

<strong>VILLAGE OF HOPKINS PARK</strong>

For president (vote for one)

• Mark A. Hodge, Independent

• Walter Jones, Independent

For trustee (vote for not more than three)

• Tonia Jones Lafi, Independent

• Samantha Baines, Independent

• Mihesha Gibbs, Independent

• Write-in

<strong>VILLAGE OF LIMESTONE</strong>

For president (vote for one)

• Sandra Girard

• James Michael Duffy

<strong>KANKAKEE VALLEY PARK DISTRICT</strong>

For commissioner (vote for one)

• James Frey

• Joseph Mantarian

<strong>FOSSIL RIDGE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT</strong>

For trustee (vote for not more than two)

• Kathleen M. Price

• Teri L. Jones

• Ellen Krutz

<strong>PEMBROKE LIBRARY DISTRICT</strong>

For six-year term; For trustee (vote for not more than two)

• John J. Thurman

• Raymond C. Lescher

• Write-in

<strong>GRANT PARK UNIT DISTRICT NO. 6</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Christine Horn

• Christine Pickens

• Jerry Loitz

• Hollie O’Nions

<strong>HERSCHER CUSD NO. 2 BOARD OF EDUCATION</strong>

For members (vote for a total of three)

Township 31N Range 11E

• Sally A. Sullivan

Township 30N Range 10E

• Jacqueline S. Reick

• Patrick James Daly

Township 30N Range 14W

• Jason W. Hastings

Township 31N Range 10E

• Mary M. Bledsoe-Theisen

<strong>KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Christopher W. Bohlen

• Deb Johnston

• Suzanna M. Berrones

• Barbara A. Wells

<strong>REED-CUSTER CUSD NO. 255U</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Gregory Boyer

• Melissa Micklos

• Chris T. Cavanaugh

• John Guistat

<strong>TRI-POINT CUSD NO. 6J</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

Township 28N Range 9E

• Theodore W. Conkling

• Julie Saathoff

Township 28N Range 8E

• Kristine Haag

• Michael Berry

Township 29N Range 9E

• Catherine Weber

<strong>PEMBROKE GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 259</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for four)

• Cleatie Butler

• Ira L. Sneed

• Eurelius Ross

• Fred Carter

• Mihesha Gibbs

• Write-in

<strong>G-SW HS</strong>

To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)

• Kori S. Speed

• Catherine “Katy” Wepprecht

• Timothy Gerber

• David W. Simms, Jr.

The following are referendums in Kankakee County:

<strong>Village of Bourbonnais Proposition to Impose Non-Home Rule Retailer’s and Service Occupation Tax</strong>

• Vote YES or NO

"Shall the Village of Bourbonnais, for the purpose of granting property tax relief or for expenditure on public infrastructure or both, as well as for the purpose of supporting municipal operations, impose a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailer's Occupation Tax, Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax and Non-Home Rule Municipal Use Tax (commonly referred to as "Municipal Sales Taxes") each at a rate of 1% in accordance with and subject to provisions of Sections 8- 11-1.3, 8-11-1.4 and 8-11-1.5 of the Municipal Code (65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.3, 65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.4 and 65 ILCS 5/8-11 -1.5)"

<strong>Kankakee County Referendum for Proposed Mental Health Purposes Sales Tax Increase</strong>

• Vote YES or NO

To pay for mental health purposes, shall Kankakee County be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .25%?

“This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.25 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail."

Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver said residents may now vote early for the upcoming April 4 Consolidated Election at the county clerk's office or request a vote by mail ballot application, in which voters verify their home address, or provide an address to which they would like to have their ballot mailed, if different from their residential address.

Additionally, if voters signed a Permanent Vote By Mail Ballot Application, those ballots were mailed out on Thursday.

The deadline for receiving completed signed applications by mail is 4:30 p.m. March 30.

All ballots returned to the county clerk's office by mail which are postmarked by midnight on April 4 are eligible to be counted as long as they are received no later than 14 days after the election.

A registered voter is entitled to vote early in person at the county clerk's office until 4:30 p.m. April 3.

For additional information, call the county clerk's office at 815-432-6960