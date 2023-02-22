Bourbonnais officials hosting sales tax referendum meetings

Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> This story clarifies the proposed sales tax rate increase in the village of Bourbonnais.

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais officials are hosting two open house events before the April 4 election to help inform Bourbonnais residents about the village’s proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.

The open houses are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. March 1 and March 29 in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, according to a release from the village.

The village is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If the referendum passes, the sales tax would increase on Jan. 1, 2024.

The village sales tax excludes grocery items such as food as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.

A single-family homeowner, with a property valued at $200,000, pays approximately $300 per year to the village of Bourbonnais, the release said.

Residents can discuss the referendum with village elected officials.