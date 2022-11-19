Clean sweep: Home rule wins across Illinois

KANKAKEE — Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller did everything she could think of to inform voters in the Stevenson County community when it came to the question regarding whether or not the city should retain its home rule authority.

She went to every community or civic organization she could think of in eight weeks. Town hall meetings were held. Mailers were sent out. Off-duty firefighters went on a door-to-door campaign.

And an education project was undertaken.

“I had no idea how this vote would go. None. I figure our chances were 50-50,” said Miller, Freeport’s mayor since 2017.

Freeport has had home rule powers since 1971. Similar to Kankakee, Freeport’s population in 2020 dipped below the 25,000 level, which was needed to keep home rule in place. Freeport’s population from the 2010 census to the 2020 count dropped from 25,638 to 23,973, a decline of 6.5%.

As it turned out, her guess was fairly close. The vote came out 60% to 40%. Home rule powers in Freeport survived as 4,393 voters cast ballots to keep this system in place, and 2,915 voted against it.

“The community really understood what was at stake,” Miller said. “Education was the key. Absolutely. ... When people understood the real impact of losing it, I think it was easy for them.”

There were those campaigning for the city to lose home rule. A large part of the campaign came from the Illinois Realtors Association. The IRA had waged unsuccessful campaigns in several communities.

Attempts to gain comment from the Realtors association were unsuccessful.

In short, home rule provides municipalities with greater resources to deal with issues. Without home rule, the city’s ability to enact legislation to collect additional revenues as well as its ability to create ordinances tailored directly to the community’s needs no longer would be as simple as drafting legislation and voting on the measures as a council.

Miller said there was plenty of misinformation being spread. In the end, the city won out, and for that, Miller is grateful.

“We were preparing two budgets. One with home rule and one without. We were thinking it would have had a 20% impact on the budget.”

To her relief, and to the relief of council members and city employees, those reductions will not be needed.

Kankakee and Freeport were two of seven Illinois municipalities which were forced to place home rule referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot because of reported population drops. Others were Carbondale, Harvey, Melrose Park, Collinsville and East St. Louis.

All survived.

The margins of victory ranged from 53% to 47% in Cook County’s Harvey to an 80% to 20% split in Cook County’s Melrose Park. Kankakee’s victory margin was near the top at 78% to 22%.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis was somewhat surprised all home rule referenda were successful. He said communities obviously did a good job explaining the vote and what it meant to the communities.

“In this day and age and political climate, I think it becomes easier for people to vote down referendums. To see all of them survive is something. I’m sure they all need it [home rule authority],” he said.

While a victory is a victory, Curtis remains pleased the city’s passed with its large margin. He believes not only did the citizens go through a civic lesson crash course but the city’s elected body did as well.

“I will be honest, this was an education process. The first thing we had to do was let them know home rule doesn’t just let government raise taxes without asking. We showed them we’ve actually lowered taxes,” he said.

He noted voters learned home rule also allows the administration to do some other things regarding passing ordinances that help make the city safer.

“In hindsight, I think having this referendum up for vote was good. We not only helped educate the community but the city council as well. I know I learned a lot from this.

“We learned this power is even more valuable. So often we just take things for granted.”

With this vote, home rule is now cemented into place on the communities’ legislative books.

To be fair, that’s not entirely the case, Curtis said.

He said a group could work to have a home rule referendum placed on the ballot sometime down the road and work to have it revoked.

“I’m not sure how successful that would be. Almost four out of every five voters said they want this.”