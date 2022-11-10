Momence school board residency referendum fails again

MOMENCE — A referendum that would have allowed Momence School Board members to be elected at-large and without residency restrictions failed in Tuesday’s general election.

While most of the overall votes favored the referendum, there were not enough “yes” votes to push the total over the threshold of a two-thirds majority.

A total of 1,205 people voted in favor of the referendum, representing about 60.77% of the 1,983 overall votes. A two-thirds majority requires roughly 66.67%.

“There was a majority, just unfortunately, not the super majority that is required,” said Momence CUSD1 Superintendent Shannon Anderson.

A simple majority of greater than 50% in each of the six townships would have also passed the referendum, but that did not pan out, either.

One of the townships, labeled on the district map as Ganeer 1 in the southwest area around Momence, had no votes in favor of the referendum and two votes against it. The rest each had greater than 50% in favor.

This means that just three “yes” votes from the township where it failed would have passed the referendum.

“We gave it an honest effort,” Anderson said. “We raised the question with voters. For the board, it’s back to business as usual.”

The referendum asked if school board members for Momence Community Unit School District 1 should be elected at-large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district.

Currently, the school board is limited to a maximum of three members from any one township.

This means the highest vote earners are not always the ones who win a seat in elections, depending on where they live in the district.

At least one member elected must also be from a fractional township within the district.

For the last several decades, few people in the sparsely populated fractional townships have chosen to run or serve on the school board.

Since 2018, the board has been functioning with six members instead of the seven needed for a full board.

Anderson said that going forward, the referendum returning to the ballot is a possibility.

The other option is to appeal to the residents of Momence’s fractional areas to run for school board, he said.

“We can work within the rules as they are set and find possible candidates,” Anderson said.

The referendum has come before voters several times, each time failing by narrow margins.

The most recent times were April 2021, when five more votes were needed for it to pass, and November 2020, when two more votes were needed. It has come as close as one vote short in the past.

“We just can’t quite get over the hump,” Anderson said.

T30N R11W - 28 yes (70%) / 12 no (30%)

T30N R12W - 0 yes (0%) / 2 no (100%)

T31N R12E - 5 yes (100%) / 0 no (0%)

T31N R13E - 536 yes (61.12%) / 341 no (38.88%)

T31N R14E - 592 yes (60.35%) / 389 no (39.65%)

T31N R15E - 44 yes (56.41%) / 34 no (43.59%)

<strong>Overall</strong> - 1,205 yes (60.77%) / 778 no (39.23%)