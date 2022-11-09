Sliwinski wins circuit judge spot

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski defeated attorney Kenneth Wright for a circuit judgeship in the 21st Judicial Circuit Tuesday.

They were running for the vacant judgeship brought about by the retirement of Circuit Judge Michael Kramer. His retirement was effective Nov. 2.

Kramer, who was elected an associate judge in 2002, had been a circuit judge since being elected in 2016.

Sliwinski, a Republican, received 21,688 votes, while Wright, who ran as an independent, received 10,895.

Sliwinski was sworn in as an associate judge in January 2019.