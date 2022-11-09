Bourbonnais fire referendum defeated again

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s fifth attempt at an increase in property taxes to raise much-needed funding was defeated 4,419 to 3,200 in community votes Tuesday.

The department first put a referendum on the ballot in March 2020. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021 and June 2022 elections.

“We appreciate those [who] voted yes for the referendum as they understand the needs for the future,” Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said.

“For those [who] voted no, we still have a lot of work to do to convince them of not only our needs but those of the community they live in.”

Keener said they will put the referendum on the ballot again.

The district was asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment because of government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state-mandated $15 per hour.

Maintenance of vehicles, equipment and the station itself are areas that need to be addressed, he said.

No: 4,054

Yes: 2,878