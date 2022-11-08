Bourbonnais voters say no to property tax rebate

BOURBONNAIS — Voters in Bourbonnais turned down a referendum that would have offered single-homeowners in the village a rebate on the property taxes they pay to the village.

If the referendum had passed in Tuesday’s general election, a 1% sales tax would have been added to the current 6.25% rate.

“I think people didn’t understand it or didn’t want to go that route,” Mayor Paul Schore said.

“Maybe we will take another shot at it in April’s election.”

The referendum was defeated 3,738 to 2,042.

If the referendum was passed by simple majority vote, funds would have been used to offer property tax rebates for single-family, owner-occupied homes on the village’s portion of a village resident’s tax bill.

The village sales tax excludes grocery items, such as food, as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

Bourbonnais is a non-home rule community, which means such a proposed sales tax increase must be approved by residents.

Bourbonnais trustees adopted an ordinance earlier this year allowing for the rebate but only if voters in the village approve the referendum.

More than two years ago, Bradley officials approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill, including business owners.

The sales tax is 8.25% in Bradley with 2% of that going to Bradley.

Manteno started a property tax rebate program this year.

No: 3,412

Yes: 1,795