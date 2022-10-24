Momence school board residency referendum to return to ballot

MOMENCE — If you’re looking for an example of how one person’s vote matters, look no further than Momence.

A referendum that aims to relax residency requirements for Momence School Board members will return to the ballot this November.

The measure failed by narrow margins the past couple of times it came before voters, falling five votes short of passing in April 2021 and two votes short in November 2020.

It has failed several times in the past as well, including as far back as 1996.

In February 2008, the referendum lost by just one vote because of a 1-1 tie in the Bourbonnais fractional area, a tiny tract of land in the Bourbonnais Township portion of the school district, according to a Daily Journal story.

The referendum reads:

“Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?”

In other words, any resident within the school district’s boundaries could be elected to any open school board seat, regardless of which township or fractional area they live in.

The referendum requires a two-thirds majority from all voters, or a simple majority of greater than 50% in each township.

Superintendent Shannon Anderson said there hasn’t been vocal opposition to what is being proposed.

He believes the struggle to get it passed lies with people misunderstanding what the school district is asking.

When people see a school referendum on the ballot, they might automatically assume a tax increase is being proposed.

“We want to make sure that it’s clear that there’s nothing monetary associated with this particular referendum,” he said, adding that school board positions are not paid.

The district has been giving information to the public to try to make its case in time for the Nov. 8 election, including sending out FAQs with a logo attached that explains the request.

“All [the logo] really says is, ‘full board representation,’ which is really all that we want,” Anderson said.

Currently, the Momence School Board is limited to a maximum of three members from any one township, he explained.

This restriction means the highest vote earners are not always the ones who get elected to the school board.

“The ballot question would change this to allow individuals that receive the most votes, regardless of where they live in the district, to be elected,” he said. “That’s it.”

In the current system, at least one member elected to the school board must be from a fractional township within the district.

The four fractional townships have small populations, and for the last several decades, there have been few people in those fractional townships choosing to run or serve on the school board, Anderson said.

As a result, the district has been functioning with a six-person school board since 2018, he said.

A full school board would have seven members.

With a board vacancy, it can be difficult to conduct business when members are sick or otherwise unable to attend meetings, Anderson said.

“The very last school board meeting, we barely had a quorum, and we had to pass the yearly district budget, which is a very significant [task] when you’re talking about a $21 million budget,” he said.

Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?