Bourbonnais sales tax increase would help fund property tax rebate

BOURBONNAIS — Would the owner of a single-family home in the village of Bourbonnais want to have their property taxes for the village rebated?

That is the question being put forth by Bourbonnais officials with a referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

That situation could happen if the village’s sales tax rate is increased and that is the question facing village voters.

The village is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, going from 7.25% to 8.25%.

The current sales tax rate in the village of Bourbonnais is 7.25% in three business districts. That includes 6.25% for the state.

If the referendum passes, the sales tax would increase to 8.25% on July 1, 2023.

The village sales tax excludes grocery items such as food as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

“It’s an opportunity to see if Bourbonnais residents are interested,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “If they are, that’s the direction the village board will move ahead. If not, we do nothing.”

Bourbonnais is a non-home rule community, which means such a proposed sales tax increase must be approved by residents. The referendum would pass on a simply majority vote.

If the referendum passes, homeowners would receive their first rebate in 2024, Bourbonnais administrator Mike Van Mill said.

Currently, the village receives an average of $285 annually from a homeowner, village officials said.

This amount is based upon the U.S. Census Bureau estimate of Bourbonnais’ median value of $188,000 for owner-occupied housing units (2016-20).

Van Mill and Schore emphasized the village’s sales tax is not just charged to village residents.

“Obviously you are getting a 1-cent sales tax which is dispersed among everyone [resident and non-resident],” Van Mill said.

With the growth expected along the Bourbonnais Parkway interchange (Exit 318), more people from outside the village will help build that fund, Van Mill added.

“I think we’re optimistic we are going to see more retail at the interchange in the next three to five years,” Van Mill said.

Trustees adopted an ordinance earlier this year allowing for the rebate, but only if voters in the village approve the referendum.

Van Mill said officials have been asked by residents if such a rebate program could be offered.

“People have asked us, ‘Why don’t we get this like Manteno, Bradley, New Lenox and other places?’ So we are putting this out there,” Van Mill said.

“In a lot of cases, it’s a good deal and it’s a program that has shown to be fairly successful and we thought it was a good idea to look at it for the residents here,” Van Mill added.

Some two years ago, Bradley approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill. This plan remains in effect as well.

The sales tax is 8.25% in Bradley with 2% of that going to Bradley.

Earlier this year, Manteno village officials announced they would be offering a property tax rebate for 100% of the village portion of the property taxes.