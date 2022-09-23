Reproductive rights a topic at debate for 40th, 79th districts

KANKAKEE — During a debate held Tuesday night at the Kankakee Public Library and hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, the topic of reproductive rights and abortion access after the overturn of Roe v. Wade was discussed by candidates for the 79th District — Republican incumbent Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, and Democratic challenger Erin Slone, of Park Forest.

The question, posed as “How will you ensure health care in Illinois [will] remain as decisions [for patients]?” was answered first by Slone.

“We cannot know all of the reasons that the many personal and medical circumstances behind someone’s decision to terminate a pregnancy,” said Slone, saying every situation is different.

“I’m proud to say that I am endorsed by a Planned Parenthood, Personal PAC, as well as the Illinois chapter of National Organization [for] Women. The decision belongs solely with the woman and her medical provider and no one else. The politicians need to stay out of people’s private lives and health care.”

Before it was officially Haas’ turn to answer the question, Slone directed attention her way.

“I was really disturbed by the fact that Ms. Haas did not want to support any of the additional funding to process rape kits. I know someone who was raped and had an abortion because there was no way she was going bring her rapist’s baby into this world. So we need to make sure that we stay out of women’s business.”

Haas responded by saying, “The Supreme Court action didn’t change anything,” regarding Illinois laws or access, “and that won’t change despite what’s happening at the federal level.”

“Do you support a woman’s right to choose, Ms. Haas?” Slone asked her opponent.

Haas ended the conversation with: “I’m pro-life. I do believe that there are exceptions to cases [such as] rape, incest [and saving the] life of the mother.”

Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce, of Essex — who is running for re-election in the 40th District — took 30 minutes of questions from moderators and the audience. His opponent Phil Nagel, of Braidwood, was not in attendance for the debate.

While most of the questions received lengthy, thought-out answers, the question of “Will you vote to continue protecting women’s reproductive rights?” received a simple “absolutely” from Joyce.