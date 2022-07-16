Darren Bailey visit met with mixed emotions

KANKAKEE — Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey visited Kankakee on Thursday, and while he was here to meet with GOP supporters, those opposing him did not miss the opportunity to express themselves either.

As Bailey chatted with party backers inside their meeting room, less than a block away, about a dozen protestors gathered to make the candidate aware of their views.

Simply put, their view is they will not back away from any opportunity he thinks he eventually might have to take away rights such as abortion and same-sex marriage.

“What we’d like for Bailey to know is that Illinoisans are going to stand up for women’s right to choose and for our LGBTQ+ and trans community for our marriage rights [and] protections,” said Dawn Tutt, Kankakee resident and Democrat.

While the Bailey group and the protestors eventually found themselves on the same downtown sidewalk, they shared no interaction.

During the GOP meeting, Bailey delivered about 10 minutes of remarks.

“I know you probably know everything about who I am and you definitely know who I’m not,” Bailey said at the start of comments.

“I got a little bothered by this political game about five years ago, and I started complaining about tax increases. But when you complain, you better be ready to put your money where your mouth is, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Initially, he said, he wanted nothing to do with politics until his wife, Cindy — who was present during the speech — convinced him otherwise. He explained that they developed the “message” of his campaign together, and he said that message would not change.

He said since the primary win, “temptations” such as “deal cutting” have come their way, and “[it’s] concerning how powerful it is.” However, he said, he will not give into that and change his message.

As far as his message for his Thursday address, he said it was important to come together in order to “take this state back.”

“We have a lot of work to do. We have got to return safety to our streets. We’ve got to get these woke policies out of our schools.”

He said it was not only important for the Republican Party to work together but was also important for both parties to work together to find common ground.

Bailey had been in Effingham earlier in the day to film campaign commercials. He shared that the woman doing hair and makeup was a Democrat from Highland Park. Bailey supposed she was familiar with the comments he made following the recent mass shooting in Highland Park; she was but didn’t want to discuss politics.

“I said, ‘No, I want to talk to you about that because I want to learn from you,’” Bailey recounted.

The comments he was referring to were made during an Independence Day speech in Skokie, shortly after the shooting.

“The shooter is still at large. So let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation,” Bailey had said during that speech.

When talking with the Highland Park woman, Bailey said he was able to explain what happened.

“It was completely taken out of context,” he told her, and recounted to the Kankakee GOP. “Our prayers were hurting for your friends and your family, but the news media does this stuff.”

He ended that story with a quote from Abraham Lincoln: “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.”

“We’ve got to bring everyone around the table,” Bailey said of the two parties.

After the remarks, Bailey, his team and individuals from the meeting went across the street to the Out On A Limb bar for a meet and greet.

Between the meeting and the meet and greet, a group of protesters gathered on the corner of East Court Street and South Schuyler Avenue to speak out against the candidate’s visit, citing disagreement with his views regarding abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

“We will not lose any laws that we currently have in place that he and his party would like to see destroyed,” Tutt said. “The church and the state are two separate entities. This country was not founded on Christianity.”

Marlene Aumiller, resident and member of the Democratic Socialists of Kankakee County, who organized the protest, agreed with Tutt’s statement.

“I want to let the community know that there’s people out here who care and will stand up against whatever they’re trying to destroy,” she said.

“They want to eliminate our ability to have abortions, which is unsafe. They want to get rid of same-sex marriage, and it just snowballs from there.”

Election day is Nov. 8. For more information on registering to vote, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.gov" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.gov</a>.