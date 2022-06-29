Bourbonnais Fire, Limestone Library referendums fail

Voters rejected a proposed tax increase for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District on Tuesday.

Unofficially, the measure was defeated 1,357-834.

It marked the fourth time since March 2020 voters in the district have defeated a proposed hike.

Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said trustees will discuss the department’s next step.

“We’ll have to do a better job informing the voters,” he said.

District voters have been asked the question through a ballot referendum four times since March 2020. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020 and April 2021 elections.

The district was asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment because of government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state mandated $15 per hour.

The Bourbonnais Township Fire Protection District is its own separate taxing body and is not connected with the Village of Bourbonnais.

The district covers 36 square miles and 36,000 people. Last year, the district responded to 4,580 calls — the second-highest call volume in the county. Kankakee was first with 7,366 calls.

For a median house in Bourbonnais Township valued at $100,000, the owners would have seen their tax bill go up to $268.77 per year from $148.04, an 82 percent increase.

<strong>Limestone Library</strong>

Limestone Township Library Board voters easily defeated (593-252) a proposed 20 percent increase to help pay for state-mandated increased wages, building maintenance, increased costs of material and resources and planning for future growth.

For a median house in Limestone Township valued at $100,000, the owners would have seen their tax bill go up to $73.44 per year from $60.87, a 21 percent increase.

