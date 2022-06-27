What to know for voting in Iroquois County

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for the June 28 General Primary Election. For a list of polling places and precinct information in Iroquois County, go to <a href="https://iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections</a>.

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY GRACE PERIOD</strong>

The County Clerk’s office will be open for Grace Period Registration and Voting from June 1 to 28. During this grace period, an unregistered qualified elector may register to vote and also a registered voter may submit a change of address form in person at the County Clerk’s office.

Office hours for Grace Period Registration and Voting are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

If a voter registers or changes an address during this grace period registration and wishes to vote at the June 28 General Primary, he or she must do so by registering to vote or updating their address in the County Clerk’s office, and voting in the office at the same time as registering or updating their address.

<strong>CHANGE IN DOUGLAS 1 PRECINCT</strong>

Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver has announced a temporary change for Douglas 1 Precinct registered voters to cast their vote on Election Day.

The change of this polling place will be effective for only the June 28 Primary Election. Due to the construction on Central St in Gilman, City Hall will not be accessible to voters on Election Day.

All voters who voted at the Gilman City Hall, 215 N. Central, Gilman, will vote at the Gilman United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 129 N. Main St., Gilman. This is only for the June 28 Primary Election.

Voters should access the Methodist Church from the 2nd Street entrance of the church.

Any questions concerning polling places or on voting, contact the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.