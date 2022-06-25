Bourbonnais Fire District asks voters for tax aid

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Fire Protection District trustees are asking residents again to increase property taxes for two years to raise much-needed funding.

The measure is on Tuesday’s Primary Election ballot.

It marks the fourth time since March 2020 that the district’s voters have been asked the question through a ballot referendum. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020 and April 2021 elections.

The district is asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment due to government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state mandated $15 per hour.

“We hope the constituents see the need,” said Randy Meyers, president of the board of trustees.

The department’s 2000 tower unit is currently out of service for preventative maintenance and upgrading to current regulations. The price tag is approximately $500,000, Bourbonnais Fire Chief Keener said.

The Bourbonnais Township Fire Protection District is its own separate taxing body and is not connected with the Village of Bourbonnais.

For a median house in Bourbonnais Township valued at $100,000, the owners would see their tax bill go up to $268.77 per year, from $148.04, an 82 percent increase.

The Bourbonnais’ district covers 36 square miles and 36,000 people. Last year, the district responded to 4,580 calls — the second-highest call volume in the county. Kankakee was first with 7,366 calls.

Bradley’s district logged 3,343 calls and Manteno had 3,160 in 2021.

Myers said the Bourbonnais department expects to see that number eclipse 5,000 annually in either 2023 or 2024.

In a recent 48-hour period, the department responded to 49 calls, Myers said.

“This puts a burden on personnel,” he said.

The Limestone Township Library Board is asking voters in their district to increase taxes by 20 percent to help pay for state-mandated increased wages, building maintenance, increase costs of material and resources and planning for future growth.

For a median house in Limestone Township valued at $100,000, the owners would see their tax bill go up to $73.44 per year, from $60.87, a 21 percent increase.