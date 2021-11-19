Haas to seek reelection

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, announced Thursday she is running for reelection in Illinois’ 79th District. Haas was elected to her first term in 2020.

“Despite the uncertainty of the legislative maps currently pending in federal court, it has been my pleasure to serve as the state representative for the past year and I fully intend to seek reelection as state representative in the 79th House District,” Haas said Friday in a release.

“Continuing to serve as an independent voice for district residents remains my top priority, whether it’s advocating for taxpayers, protecting parental rights, or backing our law enforcement community.”

Earlier this year, Haas’ bipartisan legislation bringing natural gas to Pembroke Township was passed.

Haas is the first female CEO of the Helen Wheeler Center, an outpatient mental health center located in Kankakee.

Haas and her husband reside in Bourbonnais, and they have two adult children.

The primary election will be June 28 — pushed back from its original date of March 15 due to delays in the 2020 U.S Census and resulting delays in district remapping. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The legality of the Illinois legislative map remains in federal court, with the case scheduled to start in December. The maps draw the 79th District as including all or part of Kankakee, Cook, Grundy and Will counties.