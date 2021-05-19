Companies demonstrate voting machines for Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — The next election for Illinois voters is scheduled for March 2022, but Tuesday was Election Day at the Kankakee County Administration Building.

Three voting machine vendors were in town to demonstrate their products as the county explores replacing the current optical scan system that has been used since 2004.

County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said that system was paid for by a federal grant.

The current software vendor informed Hendrickson they would not be supporting the system anymore.

“We have been able to get parts, but the system is not used as much by other countries,” Hendrickson explained, that’s why they need to purchase a new system.

Tuesday’s event was only a demonstration for three vendors, Liberty System, Election System and Software, and GeneralBusiness Systems.

All three vendors presented optical scanning systems.

The companies have until June to submit a bid, Hendrickson said. The county board will vote on the matter at its July meeting.

“We anticipate having the new system for the March 2022 primary,” Hendrickson said.

Tuesday’s demonstration was open to the public, along with election judges, county board members and election board members.

“We certainly want the opinions of the election judges since they are on the front lines on Election Day,” Hendrickson said.