Iroquois County contested races

Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> The following are contested races in the Tuesday’s Consolidated Municipal Election in Iroquois County. For complete results of all races, visit the Iroquois County’s website at co.iroquois.il.us.

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

<strong>Gilman</strong>

<strong>Mayor</strong>

• <strong>Rick Theesfeld 264</strong>

• Robert Kramer 14

<strong>Watseka</strong>

<strong>Mayor</strong>

• Mark Garfield 355

• <strong>John Allhands 482</strong>

• William Nutter 221

<strong>Ward 3 alderman</strong>

• <strong>Jenny Musk 108</strong>

• David Mayotte 70

• Michael Yates 96

<strong>Ward 4 alderman</strong>

• <strong>Mary Monna Ulfers 308</strong>

• Terika Weiner 80

<strong>Ashkum</strong>

<strong>Village president</strong>

• <strong>Paul Heideman 151</strong>

• Ryan Meister 41

<strong>Village trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 3)</em>

• Russell Hull 96

• <strong>Shannon Meier 152</strong>

• <strong>Angie Gray 122</strong>

• <strong>Ellen Mikeworth 120</strong>

<strong>Beaverville</strong>

<strong>Village president</strong>

• Kathleen Hoover 14

• <strong>Maggie Duby 38</strong>

<strong>Buckley</strong>

<strong>Village president</strong>

• <strong>Evan Scott Shockley 63</strong>

• Sheree Stachura 43

• Ardell Goetting 41

<strong>Village trustees</strong>

<em>(Vote for 3)</em>

• <strong>Keith Hartke 75</strong>

• Peggy Shockley 68

• <strong>Patricia Killion 106</strong>

• <strong>Becky Weisenbarn 94</strong>

<strong>Clifton</strong>

<strong>Village clerk</strong>

• <strong>Lesa Wilken 121</strong>

• Taylor Panozzo 106

<strong>Loda</strong>

<strong>Village president</strong>

• <strong>Carol Arseneau 32</strong>

• Ronald Dudley 28

<strong>Village trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 3)</em>

• David Arseneau 33

• <strong>Donald Ptacek Jr. 38</strong>

• <strong>Cathy Tittle 36</strong>

• <strong>Teresa Reck 48</strong>

<strong>Onarga</strong>

<strong>Village president</strong>

• Sarah Barnett 94

• <strong>Shane Cultra 125</strong>

<strong>Sheldon</strong>

<strong>Village trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 3)</em>

• <strong>Scott DeMarse 72</strong>

• <strong>Nicole Harris 79</strong>

• <strong>William Taylor 72</strong>

• <strong>Barbara Laffoon 86</strong>

<strong>Thawville</strong>

<strong>Village trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 3)</em>

• Rebecca Gerdes 16

• <strong>Robert Lange 29</strong>

• <strong>Shawn Fuoss 31</strong>

• <strong>Rachel Zick 27</strong>

<strong>Woodland</strong>

<strong>Village president</strong>

• Jamie McGahan 27

• <strong>Ricky Grosvenor Sr. 57</strong>

<strong>Chebanse Township</strong>

<strong>Township supervisor</strong>

• <strong>Mark Jakob 281</strong>

• Susan Ross 129

<strong>Township clerk</strong>

• <strong>Diane Ducat 211</strong>

• Wanda Berns 209

<strong>Township trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 4)</em>

• Jason Schurr 187

• <strong>David Gullquist 239</strong>

• <strong>Steven Byarley 280</strong>

• <strong>Edward Hanson 269</strong>

• <strong>Taden DiPietra 235</strong>

• Michael Prairie 208

<strong>Loda Township</strong>

<strong>Township assessor</strong>

• <strong>James Shearl 221</strong>

• James Clarage 66

<strong>Martinton Township</strong>

<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>

• <strong>Darren DeWitt 142</strong>

• Zachary Arnold 113

<strong>Township trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 4)</em>

• <strong>Kurt Albers 184</strong>

• Dan Tordai 117

• <strong>Lynne Haste 166</strong>

• <strong>Delaney Gwaltney 152</strong>

• <strong>Kenneth Arseneau 153</strong>

<strong>Middleport Township</strong>

<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>

• Jonathon Wielert 178

• <strong>Lafe Milar 503</strong>

<strong>Papineau Township</strong>

<strong>Township trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 4)</em>

• <strong>Douglas Schoth 25</strong>

• <strong>Dennis Dietrich 31</strong>

• <strong>Jay Salm 33</strong>

• <strong>Austin Schoth 24</strong>

• Westin Arseneau 22

<strong>Pigeon Grove Township</strong>

<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>

• <strong>Brent Sinn 184</strong>

• John Faber 49

<strong>Prairie Green Township</strong>

<strong>Township trustee</strong>

<em>(Vote for 4)</em>

• <strong>Richard Swartz 38</strong>

• Harlan Ziebart 35

• <strong>Jonathan Layden 45</strong>

• <strong>Dustin Wells 48</strong>

• <strong>Ross Swartz 50</strong>

<strong>Stockland Township</strong>

<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>

• <strong>David Morgeson 36</strong>

• Daniel Langellier 33

<strong>Iroquois County CUSD 9</strong>

<em>(Vote for 3)</em>

• Coy Hamilton 721

• <strong>Gina Greene 994</strong>

• <strong>Amy Daniels 931</strong>

• <strong>Russell Maulding 904</strong>

<strong>Iroquois West 10 Board</strong>

<em>(Vote for 3)</em>

• <strong>Anthony Miller 620</strong>

• <strong>David Haase 365</strong>

• Jill Johnson 201

• Jacob Johnson 69

• Robert Kramer 34

• <strong>Erica Wahls 376</strong>

<strong>Hoopeston 11 Board</strong>

<em>(Vote for 2)</em>

• Sharon Zorns 57

• <strong>Deborah Klaber 59</strong>

• <strong>Elizabeth Silver 96</strong>