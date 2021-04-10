Iroquois County contested races

Daily Journal staff report
<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> The following are contested races in the Tuesday’s Consolidated Municipal Election in Iroquois County. For complete results of all races, visit the Iroquois County’s website at co.iroquois.il.us.
<strong>Iroquois County</strong>
<strong>Gilman</strong>
<strong>Mayor</strong>
• <strong>Rick Theesfeld 264</strong>
• Robert Kramer 14
<strong>Watseka</strong>
<strong>Mayor</strong>
• Mark Garfield 355
• <strong>John Allhands 482</strong>
• William Nutter 221
<strong>Ward 3 alderman</strong>
• <strong>Jenny Musk 108</strong>
• David Mayotte 70
• Michael Yates 96
<strong>Ward 4 alderman</strong>
• <strong>Mary Monna Ulfers 308</strong>
• Terika Weiner 80
<strong>Ashkum</strong>
<strong>Village president</strong>
• <strong>Paul Heideman 151</strong>
• Ryan Meister 41
<strong>Village trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 3)</em>
• Russell Hull 96
• <strong>Shannon Meier 152</strong>
• <strong>Angie Gray 122</strong>
• <strong>Ellen Mikeworth 120</strong>
<strong>Beaverville</strong>
<strong>Village president</strong>
• Kathleen Hoover 14
• <strong>Maggie Duby 38</strong>
<strong>Buckley</strong>
<strong>Village president</strong>
• <strong>Evan Scott Shockley 63</strong>
• Sheree Stachura 43
• Ardell Goetting 41
<strong>Village trustees</strong>
<em>(Vote for 3)</em>
• <strong>Keith Hartke 75</strong>
• Peggy Shockley 68
• <strong>Patricia Killion 106</strong>
• <strong>Becky Weisenbarn 94</strong>
<strong>Clifton</strong>
<strong>Village clerk</strong>
• <strong>Lesa Wilken 121</strong>
• Taylor Panozzo 106
<strong>Loda</strong>
<strong>Village president</strong>
• <strong>Carol Arseneau 32</strong>
• Ronald Dudley 28
<strong>Village trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 3)</em>
• David Arseneau 33
• <strong>Donald Ptacek Jr. 38</strong>
• <strong>Cathy Tittle 36</strong>
• <strong>Teresa Reck 48</strong>
<strong>Onarga</strong>
<strong>Village president</strong>
• Sarah Barnett 94
• <strong>Shane Cultra 125</strong>
<strong>Sheldon</strong>
<strong>Village trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 3)</em>
• <strong>Scott DeMarse 72</strong>
• <strong>Nicole Harris 79</strong>
• <strong>William Taylor 72</strong>
• <strong>Barbara Laffoon 86</strong>
<strong>Thawville</strong>
<strong>Village trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 3)</em>
• Rebecca Gerdes 16
• <strong>Robert Lange 29</strong>
• <strong>Shawn Fuoss 31</strong>
• <strong>Rachel Zick 27</strong>
<strong>Woodland</strong>
<strong>Village president</strong>
• Jamie McGahan 27
• <strong>Ricky Grosvenor Sr. 57</strong>
<strong>Chebanse Township</strong>
<strong>Township supervisor</strong>
• <strong>Mark Jakob 281</strong>
• Susan Ross 129
<strong>Township clerk</strong>
• <strong>Diane Ducat 211</strong>
• Wanda Berns 209
<strong>Township trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 4)</em>
• Jason Schurr 187
• <strong>David Gullquist 239</strong>
• <strong>Steven Byarley 280</strong>
• <strong>Edward Hanson 269</strong>
• <strong>Taden DiPietra 235</strong>
• Michael Prairie 208
<strong>Loda Township</strong>
<strong>Township assessor</strong>
• <strong>James Shearl 221</strong>
• James Clarage 66
<strong>Martinton Township</strong>
<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>
• <strong>Darren DeWitt 142</strong>
• Zachary Arnold 113
<strong>Township trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 4)</em>
• <strong>Kurt Albers 184</strong>
• Dan Tordai 117
• <strong>Lynne Haste 166</strong>
• <strong>Delaney Gwaltney 152</strong>
• <strong>Kenneth Arseneau 153</strong>
<strong>Middleport Township</strong>
<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>
• Jonathon Wielert 178
• <strong>Lafe Milar 503</strong>
<strong>Papineau Township</strong>
<strong>Township trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 4)</em>
• <strong>Douglas Schoth 25</strong>
• <strong>Dennis Dietrich 31</strong>
• <strong>Jay Salm 33</strong>
• <strong>Austin Schoth 24</strong>
• Westin Arseneau 22
<strong>Pigeon Grove Township</strong>
<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>
• <strong>Brent Sinn 184</strong>
• John Faber 49
<strong>Prairie Green Township</strong>
<strong>Township trustee</strong>
<em>(Vote for 4)</em>
• <strong>Richard Swartz 38</strong>
• Harlan Ziebart 35
• <strong>Jonathan Layden 45</strong>
• <strong>Dustin Wells 48</strong>
• <strong>Ross Swartz 50</strong>
<strong>Stockland Township</strong>
<strong>Highway commissioner</strong>
• <strong>David Morgeson 36</strong>
• Daniel Langellier 33
<strong>Iroquois County CUSD 9</strong>
<em>(Vote for 3)</em>
• Coy Hamilton 721
• <strong>Gina Greene 994</strong>
• <strong>Amy Daniels 931</strong>
• <strong>Russell Maulding 904</strong>
<strong>Iroquois West 10 Board</strong>
<em>(Vote for 3)</em>
• <strong>Anthony Miller 620</strong>
• <strong>David Haase 365</strong>
• Jill Johnson 201
• Jacob Johnson 69
• Robert Kramer 34
• <strong>Erica Wahls 376</strong>
<strong>Hoopeston 11 Board</strong>
<em>(Vote for 2)</em>
• Sharon Zorns 57
• <strong>Deborah Klaber 59</strong>
• <strong>Elizabeth Silver 96</strong>