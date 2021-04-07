Less than 18 percent head to the polls

Tuesday's municipal election drew just 17.9 percent of Kankakee County’s 70,011 registered voters.

<span>Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said 12,561 voters cast ballots. In the 2017 municipal election, according to Hendrickson, 22.4 percent of 66,196 registered voters made it to the polls.</span>

“This year, there were no contested races in Otto, Manteno, St. Anne and Rockville townships,” Hendrickson said as a possible reason for the lower turnout.

<strong>Voters casting ballots:</strong> 12,561 (17.9 percent)

<strong>Registered voters:</strong> 70,011