Live updates: Kankakee County municipal elections

Here's where you'll find continual updates on the Kankakee County municipal elections tonight as votes are tallied.

All results remain unofficial until officially certified.

<strong>10:05 p.m.</strong>

<strong>Momence alderman race</strong>

There were two contested aldermen races in the City of Momence.

An alderwoman who found herself at the center of controversy in Momence in the summer of 2020, Independent Rebecca Cope, did not win her bid for re-election in the Ward 4 race. She was defeated by Kristen Strunk, also an Independent, by a 32-29 vote.

The other race, for Ward 2, was taken by Romel Huddleston, who defeated Joshua Franc by a 70-47 vote.

<strong>10:00 p.m.</strong>

Kankakee School District 111's race ends with Jess Gathing Jr. (22.2%), Tracy Verrett (21.5%), Darrell Williams (20.4%) and Mary Archie (20.7%) winning seats over Jamyce Cleggett (15.3%).

Ann Brezinski (20.9%), Jim Patterson (18.5%) and Sally Martell (20.2%) were elected to the BBCHS District 307 school board over Lindsey Boros (13.2%), Todd Johnson (11.7%) and Bradley Mann (15.4%).

In the school board race for Bourbonnais Elementary district 53, Priscilla A. Dwyer (15.3%), Erika Lynn Young (15.5%), Stephan Moulton (11.3%) and Betsy Keller (14.5%) won seats over Jamie Freedlund (11%), Richard McBarnes (8.6%), Robby G. Rodewald (7.2%), Tracy Toepfer (9.8%) and John Hall (6.9%).

<em><strong>9:40 p.m.</strong></em>

The county clerk's office is reporting that 12,561 people cast ballots out of 70,011 registered voters in Kankakee County with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

That is a turnout rate of 17.94 percent countywide.

<div class="d-inline-flex w-100 justify-content-between align-items-end"><div><strong>9:33 p.m.</strong></div></div>

<strong>100 percent of precincts are reporting</strong>

With all precincts reporting, Republican Chris Curtis has 57.3 percent of the vote for Kankakee Mayor over Democratic incumbent Chasity Wells-Armstrong.

Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson has 65.8 percent of the vote over Citizens United candidate Lori Gadbois and Democrat Gene Jordan.

In Kankakee's 3rd Ward, Republican incumbent Larry Osenga has 74.8 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting over Independent Ben Clark, who conceded earlier in the evening.

Kankakee Fourth Ward Republican candidate Frank Hasik IV has 62.7 of the vote with all precincts reporting ahead of Democrat Dawn Tutt.

<p style="text-align: left;"><strong>9:30 p.m.</strong>

<p style="text-align: left;">Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson says that just two precincts remain uncounted as of 9:30 p.m.

Those precincts are both in Pembroke Township.

In the village of Bourbonnais, all three incumbents won re-election for the Board of Trustees. R. Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer and Angie Serafini are all of the Bourbonnais Citizens Party.

<strong>9:15 p.m.</strong>

<strong>Kankakee mayoral race update</strong>

As of 9:12 p.m., the county clerk's website was reporting 2,535 votes have been tallied in that race. Republican Chris Curtis has 1,579 to Democrat Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong's 956.

Kankakee School District 111's race between five candidates is tight at this point, with Jess Gathing Jr., Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams and Mary Archie leading over Jamyce Cleggett.

In the BBCHS District 307 school board race, Ann Brezinski, Jim Patterson, Sally Martell are currently leading over Lindsey Boros, Todd Johnson and Bradley Mann.

And in Bourbonnais Elementary district 53, Priscilla A. Dwyer, Erika Lynn Young, Stephan Moulton and Betsy Keller are leading over Jamie Freedlund, Richard McBarnes, Robby G. Rodewald, Tracy Toepfer and John Hall.

<strong>9:10 p.m.</strong>

Ben Clark, Independent candidate for Kankakee City Council, has conceded the race against Republican incumbent Larry Osenga.

He posted the following on his official campaign <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Ben-Clark-for-3rd-Ward-Alderman-102222488422138" target="_blank">Facebook page</a>: "Thank you to all that have supported me the last few months! It is greatly appreciated! It is time to unite behind Alderman Osenga and support him and work to make the Third Ward the best it can be!"

<strong>9 p.m. </strong>

<strong>Referenda update</strong>

It's looking as if three local fire departments' referenda are destined to be defeated again.

This election marks the third request for a tax increase on homeowners in the Bourbonnais, Grant Park and Limestone fire districts.

As of the 9 p.m. update on the county clerk's website, the vote tallies for the three referenda are as follows:

• Limestone: 291 yes, 428 no

• Grant Park: 20 yes, 65 no

• Bourbonnais: 676 yes, 1,031 no

<strong>Bradley mayoral race</strong>

In the three-way race for mayor in Bradley, incumbent Mike Watson is leading with 980 of the 1,460 votes tallied.

Democrat Gene Jordan has 57 votes and Bradley Citizens United's Lori Gadbois has 423.

<strong>8:40 p.m.</strong>

<div class="mt-3 d-inline-flex w-100 justify-content-between align-items-end"><div>As of 8:39 p.m., 6,406 votes have been counted in Kankakee County elections out of 70,011 registered voters -- 9.15 percent. </div><div> </div><div>For Bourbonnais village trustees, R. Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer and Angie Serafini of the Bourbonnais Citizens party are ahead of Republican Ryan Krusinger, according to the county clerk's website. </div><div> </div><div>42 precincts are partially reported and 22 are not reporting yet in the county. </div></div><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>...</strong>

<p style="text-align: left;"><strong>8:25 p.m.</strong>

<p style="text-align: left;">The county clerk has added more tallied results as of 8:30 p.m. According to the website, Curtis is leading Wells-Armstrong with 62 percent of the vote.

Zero precincts are fully reported.

Currently, Republican Larry Osenga is leading Independent Ben Clark for the Kankakee 3rd Ward alderman seat with 76.8 percent of the vote.

Republican Frank Hasik IV is leading Democrat Dawn Tutt for the Kankakee 4th Ward alderman seat with 76.1 percent of the vote.

<strong>8:20 p.m.</strong>

Kankakee Republican mayoral candidate Chris Curtis made a victory speech just after 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee.

According to the county clerk's website, only early voting has been reported. In that, Curtis is trailing Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, but in his speech, Curtis cited unofficial results.

<p style="text-align: left;"><strong>8:15 p.m. </strong>

<p style="text-align: left;">Julie Tambling is currently leading Clark Gregoire in the race for Bradley village clerk, according to early voting totals with zero precincts reporting.

The top three Bradley village trustee candidates currently in the lead are Ryan LeBran, Brian Tieri and Grant Vandenhout, all from the Progressive Citizens party.

<p style="text-align: left;"><strong>8:00 p.m.</strong>

<p style="text-align: left;">Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is leading against Republican Chris Curtis and Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson is against Citizens United candidate Lori Gadbois and Democrat Gene Jordan in early voting totals reported by the county clerk's office.

Zero precincts are fully reported.

At this stage in counting, Wells-Armstrong has 375 votes. Curtis has 112 votes.

<p style="text-align: left;">In Bradley, Watson has 356 votes, Gadbois has 167 and Jordan has 21.

The vote tallies are being updated in real-time on the county clerk's website, <a href="https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/IL/Kankakee/109008/web.276013/#/summary" target="_blank">https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/IL/Kankakee/109008/web.276013/#/summary</a>.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>7:30 p.m. </strong>

<p dir="ltr">Polls have now closed for Kankakee County's local elections, including mayoral, trustee, alderman and school board races in county municipalities.

<p dir="ltr">Ballots are now being counted at the downtown Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

In the last Kankakee mayoral election, in 2017, 3,076 votes were cast in a three-way mayoral race.

February's mayoral primary had a turnout of 18.4 percent, with 1,874 registered Democrats and 606 registered Republicans voting out of the 13,485 registered voters in the city of Kankakee.

Yesterday, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson reported that 2,324 of Kankakee County’s registered voters have already made their selections, with the bulk of those votes — 1,569 — being cast within the city of Kankakee.

In Kankakee, there are 13,485 registered voters as of this spring. With 1,569 having already cast their ballot, these numbers translate to 11.6 percent of eligible voters have cast a ballot prior to election day.

In this consolidated election, Kankakee County has 70,011 registered voters on the books.

Early voting began March 17 and concluded Monday at 4:30 p.m.

*BRADLEY *

*Village president*

<strong>Mike Watson, Progressive Citizens: 1,304</strong>

Gene Jordan, Democrat: 77

Lori Gadbois, Bradley Citizens United: 600

*Village Clerk *

<strong>Julie Tambling, Progressive Citizens: 1,284</strong>

Clark Gregoire, Bradley Citizens United: 642

*Village trustees *

*(Vote for 3)*

<strong>Ryan LeBran, Progressive Citizens: 1,188</strong>

<strong>Brian Tieri, Progressive Citizens: 1,058</strong>

<strong>Grant Vandenhout, Progressive Citizens: 1,047</strong>

Josh Glenzinski, Democrat: 217

Robert Redmon, Bradley Citizens United: 709

Erika McGrath, Bradley Citizens United: 583

Jeff Hackley, Bradley Citizens United: 633

*BOURBONNAIS *

*Village trustee*

*(Vote for 3) *

Ryan Krusinger, Republican: 734

<strong>R. Bruce Greenlee, Bourbonnais Citizens: 1,209</strong>

<strong>Rick Fischer, Bourbonnais Citizens: 1,080</strong>

<strong>Angie Serafini, Bourbonnais Citizens: 1,386</strong>

<strong>*KANKAKEE*</strong>

*Mayor *

Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Democrat: 1,751

<strong>Chris Curtis, Republican: 2,351</strong>

*Ward 3 Alderman *

<strong>Larry Osenga, Republican: 746</strong>

Ben Clark, Independent: 251

*Ward 4 Alderman*

Dawn Tutt, Democrat: 284

<strong>Frank Hasik IV, Republican: 477</strong>

Follow the votes being tallied on all Kankakee County elections at the county clerk's website:

<a href="https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/IL/Kankakee/109008/web.276013/#/summary" target="_blank">results.enr.clarityelections.com/IL/Kankakee/109008/web.276013/#/summary</a>.