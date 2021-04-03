Mike Watson, Progressive Citizens

<strong>News broke recently that a developer is eyeing the Northfield Square mall as a convention center. What are your thoughts on that being the proposed usage for the property purchased by the village?</strong>

Our board has hired a premier independent economic development firm to do a study of the mall area, as well as the remainder of Illinois 50 and West Broadway Street. The SB Friedman/Ginkgo team advised us that the area lacked adequate space to hold large events.

These consultants have recommended that the village purchase the Carson’s space, which we did to ensure a direct role in the redevelopment of the mall footprint. Had COVID not hit, we may well be in the midst of a redevelopment as we speak.

Now that the restrictions have lightened up, businesses are again looking for the investment opportunity in the Bradley market. Several interested parties are citing the recent property tax relief as a major reason that they are looking at the village of Bradley for their next project. I believe that this kind of entertainment-oriented development is the new reality.

This area and Bradley, in general, is the perfect place to make this happen.

It will also help secure that events are not taken out of Kankakee County for a lack having a large enough venue. It then becomes a win, win for Bradley and the county as a whole.

<strong>How do you see the entire Northfield Square mall property in five years from now?</strong>

The process is well underway for reinvigorating the area according to the economic development recommendations which is to include more amenities, a larger selection of retail, restaurants and unique establishments to make Bradley a destination spot near our hotels just off I- 57.

<strong>What do you think the village of Bradley should do with its federal stimulus funding?</strong>

These funds have a very restrictive use, based on what we understand presently.

I would recommend replacing the lost revenue of approximately $500,000 for March and April 2020 due to COVID.

Include additional funds for housing rehabilitation and beautification grants for local businesses to complement our existing grant awards.

Assist with reviving the tourism-related business impacted by COVID-19 which were not adequately addressed by federal and state funding, such as our hotel industry.

<strong>Should the village administration work independently or seek intergovernmental cooperation?</strong>

Both, depending on what subject matter you are referencing.

The village has entered into an agreement with Metro for gas sharing, saving dollars for both.

The village has recently entered into an agreement with KAN-COMM as the county-wide dispatch center to ensure added safety and quicker response to the emergencies of our residents and businesses

We are also part of a new county-wide e-waste collection program.

However, the village will not be working with any entity that is involved in fraud, waste, and/or abuse of taxpayers’ or public derived funds that doesn’t demonstrate financial transparency for all to review.

<strong>After the current agreement expires, are you supportive of continued participation in the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau? If not, would you support a hotel tax for the village of Bradley and how would you use the resulting revenue?</strong>

Until there is a willingness on the part of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau to be a fiscally transparent entity like other tax-funded organizations and allow an unconditional review of their past expenditure, the answer is no.

The current KCCVB lacks transparency and does not do enough for the amount of funding they are receiving by comparison to other CVBs.

Yes. I would and have supported a hotel tax for the village of Bradley. We need to. We don’t necessarily want to start another CVB, but the current KCCVB is forcing our hand by their lack of transparency and wasteful spending which does not bring the proper benefits to Bradley or the county. Bradley will work directly with our hotel entities to implement the kind of policies that will put more heads in their beds.

We will also work with them to give them the substantial representation they need to be more effective. Any new organization that receives these funds from Bradley will have to be completely transparent with the use of those funds.

<strong>The village is now in the process of establishing a second fire station. How critical is government expansion in the village?</strong>

The need for an additional fire station was critical 20 years ago for the safety of our citizens and is finally happening now. It is really sad, when you think about it, that people before me knew that the dangers of not expanding the fire department could ultimately be a life-and-death situation for someone and they chose not to prioritize public safety as No. 1 issue. This is why one of my first actions was to address public safety by re-allocating funds to the fire department.

The need for government expansion is not as critical as the need for first responder expansion.

<strong>In light of misappropriation of funds to the tune of $2 million, would you seek a forensic audit of KRMA? Why or why not?</strong>

I will 100 percent support a forensic audit. Our regional sewer department has lost the public trust due lack of fiscal oversight by appointed board members.

Due to that lack of oversight, it was very easy to embezzle a significant amount of money over a relatively short time period without any red flags popping up and still nothing has been done to remove their lack of oversight.

A forensic audit with board accountability would begin the much-needed process of regaining public trust.

The audit recommendations should also be made public so the general population can get a full understanding of how and what went wrong.

Forensic audits and their recommendations are great tools to prevent future fraud.

<strong>What do you think about the progress the village has made in the last four years?</strong>

Minimal progress (and that’s being kind) by the previous administration in the first two years. Due primarily to the lack of will of that administration to make decisions, formulate a plan and then execute that plan.

However, after my team swept in the last election, in the last two years, despite COVID-19, the village has made tremendous progress by leaps and bounds.

First order of business was to devise a plan to get our finances in order. We balanced the budget. We froze sewer rates and then eliminated the phone tax.

We then began belt tightening and cutting costs, many of which were going unchecked. We then expanded transparency through a new website with added portals, including employee wages, monthly expenditures, audits, budgets, union contracts and tax levies.

The last two years have had tremendous progress under new leadership and was done in record time easing the burdens on taxpayers while curing the deficiencies in village government.

<strong>If elected the next mayor, what would be your No. 1 priority in office?</strong>

There are many No. 1 priorities, which have been fixed together by my team in record time.

The mall area has now moved into the No. 1 spot.

It is absolutely essential to maintain the economic engine of Bradley by reinvigorating the mall area.

This will assist with visitor stays and consumer spending, which will allow the village to keep property taxes low and provide additional amenities to area residents.