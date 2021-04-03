Lori Gadbois, Bradley Citizens United

<strong>News broke recently that a developer is eyeing the Northfield Square mall as a convention center. What are your thoughts on that being the proposed usage for the property purchased by the village?</strong>

The idea of a convention center is nothing new.

The very first study done on the mall property by consultants around 2018 proposed this very same idea and actually proposed utilizing more of the mall space — I don’t recall a specific store location ever being identified.

Clearly, revitalizing the mall property is a great idea and this is going to require private industry to come in with, of course, cooperation by the village to move things forward.

Instead, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson decided to take out a mortgage on the back of taxpayers in October 2019 and purchase the Carson’s Men’s Store.

With interest-only payments being made and the property off the tax rolls which effects not only the village, but St. George School District and other taxing bodies.

As the Daily Journal reported March 17, 2021, the hotel owner who has expressed interest is only a “prospect” at this time.

This property needs to be taken off the backs of the taxpayers as soon as possible, so I would continue to pursue other interests for responsible development and work closely with the current mall ownership to see what their long-term plans are.

We now have two consultant reports and ideas.

It’s time to put that to use since we paid fees to both consultants.

We need to put some plans and ideas into motion.

There are a lot of ideas and suggestions being floated, our community has really been expressing their ideas, repurpose the entire space, large entertainment venue, green space, specialty stores and restaurants around the property.

We need to plan it, find the partnerships to execute and build it.

This is all going to take time, my question is besides the Hotel Owner expressing an interest, who else has the village been talking to?

<strong>How do you see the entire Northfield Square mall property in five years from now?</strong>

I will refer back to the previous comments above, reach out to the mall ownership and see what their long-term plans are?

They are the owners, there are some very exciting plans recently presented by the latest consultants.

I would very much like to see a positive turn-around in that area. This will take relationship- and partnership-building for any ideas or plans to happen in 5-10 or even 15 years.

Most recent suggestions by a resident is an outlet mall — we are in the right location between the one north and the other in Champaign.

This idea has been floated before in other area of the county.

Why can’t this happen here and now?

We have an Economic Alliance that we should be partnering with, our success is their success. Let’s work together, utilize the professional services, experts and organizations. We can see progress if we work together.

<strong>What do you think the village of Bradley should do with the federal stimulus funding?</strong>

Bradley has been awarded $1.8 million that can be expended through 2024.

The Department of Treasury and the state of Illinois have put out some specific guidelines on how those funds can be used.

As of now these are some of the things these funds cannot be used for: Pension payments; funds cannot be used to directly offset a reduction in tax revenue; cannot pay off village debt.

The stimulus funding presents an opportunity for the residents of Bradley to recoup their losses over the past year.

This money should be looked at as the “people’s stimulus,” not the government’s stimulus, after all it is the taxpayers’ money. By using it responsibly it can restore Bradley families.

Here are some ideas on what it can be used for:

Make necessary investment in water, sewer or broadband community service programs.

Workforce initiatives for people who lost their jobs due to COVID.

Maybe have a program in the village where they help out with a special project like a community clean-up where they are being paid through this fund and then extend training for a new skill through the Workforce Board.

Another is maybe identifying residents who could not pay their sewer bills due to COVID and loss of income and cover those months — helping out our residents?

This would have to be an application process — but could really help out many people.

Another is the impact on our hotels and small businesses that lost revenue or had to shut down due to COVID — there is some specific language that addresses those business types and ways they can receive some help.

These dollars need to be used specifically for greatest need — and we should not try to use it all up at once, but really plan the programs and opportunities for assistance.

Definitely continue with the Feeding Mission or partnering with the ones that are already established and helping our residents on a more regular basis.

There are also many grants that have now opened so we need to be capturing as much as possible to help out the residents in the village.

We should be partnering with the county and others to enhance all prospective programs and opportunities available.

<strong>Should the village administration work independently or seek intergovernmental cooperation?</strong>

It is my opinion anytime we can work together we can have a bigger win for all.

Village government is not a competition. It may have been that way many years ago, but I believe that today we all have to work leaner, so we should partner whenever possible to gain the most for our communities, residents and businesses.

In know in the public works department we have shared services — we have mutual aid with the fire departments and many times the K9 officers have been used for public safety situations across the county.

The most recent example of cooperation across villages is when Bradley’s dispatch center merged with the county-wide KamComm system, under a regional plan that came out of state legislation.

When it comes to combining services we just need to make sure everything is done well, the best interest of our employees it affects as well as the services to our residents are not compromised.

<strong>After the current agreement expires, are you supportive of continued participation in the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau? If not, would you support a hotel tax for the village of Bradley and how would you use the resulting revenue?</strong>

Yes, the current KCCVB does their job, represents our entire county very well, and for over 30 years has served the village of Bradley well.

Our local hotel operators and event space managers needs the KCCVB because there is a lot of revenue generated for the village through those operations.

The KCCVB is an extension of our local hospitality businesses, too.

The dollars that are generated by the hotel tax funds the operations of the KCCVB — it is not funded by the village taxpayers, but rather by tourists and hotel-goers who come through Bradley.

Yes, over the years those dollars have increased, this is credited to the partnership with the hotels, CVB and other stake-holders who encourage tourism, events and the many corporate hotel stays in our area.

The area enjoyed a 20-year agreement with the Chicago Bears and the KCCVB was a very important part of their continued return over those two decades.

The annual Fishing Derby was actually the product of the KCCVB who partnered with anglers and others to get this long-running event off the ground.

The numerous traveling softball and baseball tournaments look to the CVB for assistance lining up hotel rooms.

Our major corporations, area businesses and the hospitals all contribute to filling the hotels nightly, too.

This is a partnership between the hotels and the KCCVB; each year the budget is set by an independent board to keep politics out of the equation, and many of those members are community stakeholders who are there to ensure the finances and procedures of tourism are in line.

We all know about the ongoing court case and recent decision by the judge to allow the KCCVB to continue to receive the tax dollars, but of course, current mayor pro tem has instructed his attorney to pursue further court action costing the village even more money in legal expenses and harming the identity of Bradley as a village that doesn’t work well with others.

Today, Bradley has the most hotels, but who’s to say it’s always going to be that way?

As we enter the post-COVID economy and look to recapture those lost revenues, we need a strong KCCVB now more than ever before.

<strong>The village is now in the process of establishing a second fire station. How critical is government expansion in the village?</strong>

First, let me go on record and commend our Fire Department personnel for an outstanding job serving the entire community.

As a second station will be a huge asset to the entire village of Bradley, and will ensure greater first responder coverage in the northern part of the Village.

This second station will reduce response times, which will save countless lives.

We have known for years that the need to expand the fire service would soon arrive, especially as the Village grew.

In fact, the planning for a second fire station dates to approximately 2004 or 2005, when it was clear the village was growing and land was purchased for the day a second fire station could be built.

Planning and budgeting was the next step.

And to answer the second part of the question, government expansion of services as a community grows is always needed and very important not only for the residents today, but those to relocate here too.

<strong>In light of misappropriation of funds to the tune of $2 million, would you seek a forensic audit of KRMA? Why or why not?</strong>

The fact that $2 million of taxpayer money was able to be misappropriated is proof that a forensic audit should have been conducted years ago.

I did not serve on the KRMA Board, since my opponent has a representative on that board so he should explain to the taxpayers why that audit has still not been conducted, even in the face of a record fraud, and what steps, if any, they have taken to ensure the fraud is not ongoing and ever able to occur again.

Thankfully, investigative reporting by the Daily Journal led to the FBI opening an investigation and a subsequent criminal prosecution in which the individual who stole the money pled guilty and will be sentenced.

Based upon that, I would not only call for a full forensic audit of the finances of KRMA, but the audit must also identify vulnerabilities in their process to explain how so much money was able to be stolen, and to correct those issues so in never happens again.

I would apply this same responsible level of fiscal stewardship to Village finances — we can never grow so complacent that we don’t look for areas to improve the security of taxpayers’ dollars.

<strong>What do you think about the progress the village has made in the last four years?</strong>

The progress of the village over the past four years did not occur overnight; the groundwork for that progress has been laid over the past decade.

Responsible fiscal stewardship under prior administrations led to surpluses and balanced budgets.

As a trustee, I was part of the solution that held the line on sewer bills for many years.

We were able to negotiate a lower garbage contract for the residents. We completed a 7-year project for the North Street Bridge expansion for traffic and pedestrian safety.

Unlike the current mayor pro tem, who says he fixed the village in one week, progress happens over time.

It requires planning and cooperation.

The past 22 months you have seen the village purchase an empty retail store, making interest-only payments, raising local sales taxes and breaking the promise of 100 percent rebate of your village property tax with the dollars they would receive from the sales tax increase.

Instead, they did a bait-and-switch and now just reduced the tax levy on all property tax bills in the village, not just general homestead properties.

<strong>If elected the next mayor, what would be your No. 1 priority in office?</strong>

Bradley families need to be our No. 1 priority going forward, not politics.

We have to help Bradley families recover from COVID shutdowns that put so many families in financial distress.

Learn from what the past year has put us all through, be totally transparent — our village residents need to know what is going on — this includes the Village Board meetings, committee meetings, plans and actions in all departments.

We should not be “coming soon” for over 18 months.

Communication, not only through a newsletter, website or Facebook, but by being active and present throughout the village.

Encouraging every village employee, administration personnel and Village Board to be present in the community, representing the community and working together for a Better Bradley, Stronger Bradley.