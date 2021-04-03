Gene Jordan, Democratic candidate for Bradley mayor

<strong>News broke recently that a developer is eyeing the Northfield Square mall as a convention center. What are your thoughts on that being the proposed usage for the property purchased by the village?</strong>

That was the original plan. The village purchased the property to steward it until the right situation came about. However, the end goal should be for selling, not leasing. We are not in the property management business. We could then possibly use the available funds to help other areas from falling into disrepair in the same fashion.

<strong>How do you see the entire Northfield Square mall property in five years from now?</strong>

As I have said from the beginning, that area is a perfect spot to bring in a “must see” attraction. I am open to ideas, but a water park, zip line course, or concert/sports venue have all been mentioned.

Surround that with the right art, decor, restaurants, shops and night life, and you will have a winning combination to support our hotels and bring outside dollars to Bradley.

<strong>What do you think the village of Bradley should do with its federal stimulus funding?</strong>

Infrastructure. Whatever we use it for must be tangible and long lasting, so people can see its impact. Park renovations or new curbs and facades on Broadway would be possibilities.

<strong>Should the village administration work independently or seek intergovernmental cooperation?</strong>

Both, always. Working together when all parties are transparent and working for the common good is always preferable.

However, should there ever be a situation where Bradley is not being treated fairly or if there were ethical questions, then we would break away in order to maintain our integrity.

<strong>After the current agreement expires, are you supportive of continued participation in the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau? If not, would you support a hotel tax for the village of Bradley and how would you use the resulting revenue?</strong>

Due to past and current events, Bradley must cease its participation. I would support a tax, and similar to my policy on other matters, it would be spent on noticeable, verifiable things that would continue to enhance our hospitality industry.

Both businesses and the village would be involved in the decision making.

<strong>The village is now in the process of establishing a second fire station. How critical is government expansion in the village?</strong>

The fire station is an excellent excellent addition, both practically and symbolically. It is an example of government caring for the people that it was designed to serve.

Government “expansion” is fine when needed. Government “infiltration” is not. We are here to serve, not meddle, in people’s lives.

<strong>In light of misappropriation of funds to the tune of $2 million, would you seek a forensic audit of KRMA? Why or why not?</strong>

Absolutely. Corruption and embezzlement are the two biggest fears the people have when speaking of poorly monitored government agencies. Some of the things done by KRMA in board daylight are questionable at best. A full audit into the matter will send an excellent signal to other agencies that no one is exempt from being held accountable for inappropriate actions.

<strong>What do you think about the progress the village has made in the last four years?</strong>

Maybe not four, but certainly two. We are on the right track and I want to keep that momentum. After years of stagnation and questionable decisions, things are getting done and new ideas are being introduced.

Now, we are actually acting on things rather than just talking or sweeping them under the rug.

<strong>If elected the next mayor, what would be your No. 1 priority in office?</strong>

By the end of my term, we will have a transformed/revitalized mall area that will have a clear direction for growth and expansion, and Broadway will have more pedestrian traffic than it has in the past 20 years.

Newly attracted businesses and beautification will give our town not one but two distinct focal points.