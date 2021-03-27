Pembroke candidates talk township issues, possibilities

HOPKINS PARK — Unity, better communication, natural gas and bringing business to Pembroke Township were among the topics discussed during a candidate forum Thursday at Lorenzo R. Smith School in Hopkins Park.

Hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, the forum was part of a series in the run-up to the April 6 election. Thursday's forum featured candidates seeking election as township supervisor and trustee in the 2,100-resident township. There are 1,41 registered voters in Pembroke Township, according to Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson.

In the township supervisor race, incumbent Brenda Miles faces challengers Samuel Payton, Pamela Ward Basu and Genova Singleton.

Payton is a Kankakee County board member representing District 4, while both Basu and Singleton have previously been elected to a township office. All four are running as independents.

Also running as independents are the nine candidates seeking one of four trustee positions. They include incumbents Fred Carter, Lille Collins Spencer and Patricia A. Echols, as well as Cathy Vanderdyz, Ida Thurman, Herbert Lillard Jr., Barnetta Caston, Brandon Edmonds and Elenora Dolly McCoy Oleghe.

Not all 13 candidates attended Thursday's forum. NAACP President Theodis Pace said all candidates were invited to participate but that the only ones to take part were Payton, Vanderdyz, Lillard and Edmonds.

The forum started at 5:30 p.m. Miles hosted a virtual town hall meeting for residents from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss equity in agriculture, land access and economic development. Residents could learn about resources and share their concerns with elected officials and community leaders.

<strong>Township supervisor</strong>

First to take questions was Payton, who served as the village of Hopkins Park mayor from 2007-11.

“I’m already in a position to get the job done,” Payton said in regards to being a county board member and former mayor. If elected, he said his first job would be to get the former Nestlé factory up and running as a business incubator or job training facility.

While Payton was mayor, he said, he secured 137 acres for the village that can be used as an industrial park.

Legislation for a proposed natural gas pipeline for township and village residents is receiving strong support from local, state and federal officials. If passed, it would jumpstart economic development and create jobs, Payton said.

He proposes a 10-member citizens board, made up of young and senior residents, to help move the township forward.

“If we have no vision, we are not going to go anywhere,” Payton said.

As supervisor, Payton said he would work with the mayor's office to bring jobs and businesses to the township.

<strong>Township Trustee</strong>

Vanderdyz, who is the clerk for Hopkins Park, offered her vision for the township and village.

“I want the same opportunities as other communities,” Vanderdyz said, adding that a Dollar General store and public transportation are two things she would like to see.

Without infrastructure improvements, such things will not be build there, she said.

“We have to change the reputation of the community. We have to make prospective business owners not afraid,” Vanderdyz said. “And that starts with community. We have to join together and show our support.”

Having a grant writer would help the township when applying for grants, she said.

Lillard, who has lived in the township since 1964, said, “I’m rooted and established here."

He recalled the days when he was growing up there.

“As kids we ran around and played," he said. "If we did something wrong, our parents would know about it.”

Being a trustee means listening to the residents, he said.

“People want to be heard. We need to be unified in our efforts,” Lillard said.

He agreed that applying for grants would help the community at large.

“Just because it isn’t my idea doesn’t mean I’m not for it,” Lillard said.

Four year ago, Edmonds moved to the township, which is his wife's hometown. They run a business that makes personal hygiene products.

“I want my children to want to live here and come back here,” Edmonds said. “I fell in love with this community.”

Being a business owner, Edmonds said approval of the natural gas pipeline is vital to the township’s economy.

“I have lived in a lot of places, but this is the first community I’ve lived in where propane is used to heat homes,” he said.

One thing Edmonds noticed since moving into the township is people hold grudges.

“We need to work together. It is hurting both the village and township,” he said.

Edmonds, Vanderdyz and Lillard all say they believe the natural gas pipeline would be of huge benefit to the township. They agree it would also open up the possibility of adding broadband internet to the community.

<strong>Township Supervisor</strong>

<strong>(Vote for one)</strong>

Samuel Payton, Independent

X Brenda L. Miles, Independent

Pamela Ward Basu Independent

Genova Singleton, Independent

<strong>Township Clerk</strong>

<strong>(Vote for one)</strong>

X Patricia Prince, Independent

<strong>Township Assessor</strong>

<strong>(Vote for one)</strong>

No candidate filed

<strong>Highway Commissioner</strong>

<strong>(Vote for one)</strong>

Marcus PeeWee Bobo, Independent

James Wielgus, Independent

<strong>Township trustees</strong>

<strong>(Vote for not more than four)</strong>

Cathy Vanderdyz, Independent

X Fred Carter, Independent

Ida Thurman, Independent

X Lille Collins Spencer, Independent

X Patricia A. Echols, Independent

Herbert Lillard Jr., Independent

Barnetta Caston, Independent

Brandon Edmonds, Independent

Elenora Dolly McCoy Oleghe, Independent

X denotes incumbent