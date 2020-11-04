Voters reject fire district referenda

For the second time this year, voters in the Bourbonnais, Grant Park and Limestone fire protection districts voted down referenda seeking property tax increases.

All three were asking voters in their respective districts to allow them to increase tax rates for the next two years. After the two years, the tax rates will revert back to their current rate.

Property taxes and money from insurance companies for transporting residents to the hospital are the districts’ source of funding.

Each district requested the increase via referendum in the March 17 primary election and all were turned down.

On Tuesday, Limestone Fire Protection District’s referendum was rejected 1,681 to 1,488. The department was asking for a 66 percent increase in its property tax rate.

“We’ll try for it until it passes,” Limestone Deputy Fire Chief Austyn Bruno said.

“As time progresses, it will be more difficult as more cuts will be needed. I understand it. This state is overtaxed. But at the end of the day, you expect when you call 911, that service will be there for you.”

The defeat will see immediate repercussions as the trustees recently approved closing the firehouse on the weekends.

If there’s a call on the weekend, the hope is that volunteers will come from home to respond to calls. Bruno said, though, that volunteer turnout has been very minimal in recent years.

In the Bourbonnais referendum, voters rejected it 6,069 to 4,609.

“I’m disappointed but not totally shocked,” Bourbonnais Chief Ed St. Louis said. “I imagine the trustees will talk about going forward with another referendum next year.”

The district is its own separate taxing body and is not connected with the Village of Bourbonnais.

St. Louis said Limestone’s closing its station on weekends will directly affect his department. Limestone is one of the departments that provides mutual aid.

Grant Park district residents turned down their referendum down 975 to 677.

Fire Chief Matt Shronts said there will be reduction in service beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

He said the trustees will go ahead with another referendum in the February 2021 primary.

“The taxpayers have to realize we are not doing this as a luxury,” he said. “We are doing this for the safety of our personnel and knowing they are going home safely after a call.”

Grant Park trustees were asking voters to approve increasing the property tax rate by 51 percent to 1.0367 from its current rate of .6867.

Shronts said the increase would have allowed the district to address three critical areas of the department: apparatus replacement, maintaining staffing, and replacement of broken and outdated equipment.

<strong>Limestone Fire Protection District</strong>

Yes: 1,488

<strong>No: 1,681</strong>

<strong>Grant Park Fire Protection District</strong>

Yes: 677

<strong>No: 975</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Fire Protection District </strong>

Yes: 4,609

<strong>No: 6,068</strong>

