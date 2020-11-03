Mock election teaches kids importance of voting, staying informed

BRADLEY — They might be too young to cast a ballot on Election Day, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know what is going on in politics.

In fact, it’s just the opposite with Scott Bright’s seventh-grade social studies classes at Bradley Central Middle School.

The students took a virtual poll Monday morning and selected which candidate they thought should be president in a mock election Bright set up to teach them about the electoral process.

The winner didn’t really matter as this was more than an exercise in numbers.

Bright did everything he could prior to Monday’s vote to encourage students to make an informed choice.

He even played Trump in a mock debate with another teacher who portrayed Biden, both representing the candidates’ stances on issues like immigration, healthcare, COVID-19 and the economy.

“These things apply to them every day, they just don’t know it,” Bright said. “I’d be doing them a disservice if I didn’t encourage them to engage in the world around them. The goal is to create good people, and when it’s time for them to practice their civic responsibility and vote, they will be prepared.”

Nickolos Brownsey, 12, is one student who will undoubtedly be ready for his civic responsibility when he is of legal voting age.

Nickolos took it upon himself to research the facts presented by his teachers in their mock presidential debate to check their accuracy before casting his vote in the mock election. He also viewed the real presidential debates on TV.

“In the debates, sometimes [the candidates] will say something to get people on their sides,” Nickolos said. “You’ve got to figure out if that’s a fact or not, if that’s actually what’s happening, or that’s actually what’s going on. … You’ve got to know the facts before you just jump in and believe everything they are saying.”

Nickolos said that when talking to some of his classmates about politics, they will often say they agree with a party because it’s the one their parents support. However, he encourages them to form their own opinions.

“My dad’s side of the family is Republican and my mom’s is Democrat, so I had my choice to choose which one, and I didn’t just choose it because my mom or my dad wanted me to,” he said. “I did my research on what party I agree with, and that’s what I always tell kids. When you want to get interested in politics, and you want to get more involved with it, you’ve got to do your research and not just like it because somebody tells you to.”

His classmates Kenadee Gyles, 13, and Hunter Metzger, 12, both agreed that it is important not only to exercise one’s right to vote, but also to have an informed political opinion.

“It’s not about who your mom is voting for, it’s about who you feel like should be the president of the United States,” Kenadee said. “Because when we grow up and we get older, we’re gonna be the next people to vote. You’ve gotta know about that stuff because there’s nobody that’s going to go out and vote for us.”

Hunter added that everyone has the right to form their own opinion, regardless of what family members or others say is right or wrong. He said everyone should vote “no matter what” because it matters in the long run.

“You need to know what would be the best situation for America and how it would affect us and what it would do to the world.”

