Some schools, offices to close in observance of Election Day

Government offices and schools throughout Illinois will be closed Tuesday for Election Day, per legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in June which made the day a state holiday, though some locally will remain open.

The measure was put in place, along with expansions for vote by mail and voting hours, to encourage safer procedures for the 2020 General Election during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office will be open for voting, but all other offices within the Kankakee County Administration Building will be closed on Election Day.

The Kankakee County Courthouse and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Bradley will be closed on Election Day as well.

Local public libraries will also be closed, including Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Bradley (Bourbonnais and Bradley libraries also serve as polling places and will be open for voting only).

Local city and village administrative offices will remain open, including Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Bradley. Post offices will also remain open.

Local public school districts will be closed in observance of the holiday, including Kankakee School District 111, Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, Bradley Elementary School District 61, Momence CUSD 1, Manteno CUSD 5, Herscher CUSD 2, and others.

Kankakee Community College will also be closed Tuesday in observance of the holiday.

In contrast, local private schools including Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools, Kankakee Trinity Academy and Grace Christian Academy will still be in session on Election Day.

Olivet Nazarene University will also be open and hold classes as usual on Election Day.