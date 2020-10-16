Candidate Q&A: Kankakee County Board District 23

<strong>Jim Byrne (Libertarian)</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 51

<strong>Occupation:</strong> Sales Representative RDx Bioscience

<strong>Education:</strong> Attended Naperville Central High School Class of 1987. Graduated with a B.A. studying political science and sociology from North Central College

<strong>Relevant experience:</strong> Have served the people of Kankakee County Board District 23 for over nine years. Have been a member of every committee on the board and Vice-Chairman of Kankakee County Board. Served on the “Group of 5” Member of Kankakee Board of Health.

<strong>Should efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 be under the jurisdiction of individual counties or relegated to the state?</strong>

I feel it is up to each individual county, especially with a public health department to determine what is best by working with local healthcare providers and professionals to control the spread of COVID. Mitigations should not be a one-size-fits-all mindset. Isolate where spikes occur and handle with care how they are addressed.

<strong>Is the Kankakee River an asset that the community and its governance should devote energy and money toward?</strong>

Yes, the Kankakee River is a huge asset to the community. Public and private sectors should work together to preserve and fix the flooding issues that impact so many.

The tricky part is the cost and how we afford it.

With each flood, it costs homeowners so much not just fiscally, but emotionally. We need to figure a solution which has been proposed and try to find a way to implement it.

<strong>What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed in Kankakee County?</strong>

The most pressing issue is being able to continue providing the services of the Kankakee County Government without putting any more burden on the taxpayers.

With the recent lockdowns and so many impacted, Kankakee County Government has to maneuver in a way that still provides the services the residents expect and pay for yet walk that fine line where to don’t go backwards fiscally.

<strong>What makes you the best candidate?</strong>

Over the last nine years, I have been a strong independent voice and most of all listener to the people I work for, you the residents of Kankakee County Board District 23.

I put county before anything else. I stand for personal freedoms and property owner rights. Stood up against no bid insurance contracts and stood up for area businesses and workers who have been hurt by decisions made at the state level. I will continue to work for YOU! Not a party, other elected officials, party donors, and special interests.

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> Attempts to contact Heather Bryan, Democratic candidate for District 23, for participation were unsuccessful.